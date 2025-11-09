Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction: Can the Kings stay hot ATS?

Last Updated on November 9, 2025 12:29 am by Alex Becker

SACRAMENTO — The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night with Minnesota riding momentum and Sacramento under pressure. Our Timberwolves vs. Kings prediction weighs whether Minnesota’s lockdown defense and shot creation edge can hold up against Sacramento’s home-court push.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Timberwolves −215 / Kings +180

Timberwolves −215 / Kings +180 Spread: Timberwolves -5.5 (-110) / Kings +5.5 (-110)

Timberwolves -5.5 (-110) / Kings +5.5 (-110) Total: 235.5 Over (-115) / Under (-110)

235.5 Over (-115) / Under (-110) Start Time: Sunday, 11/9/25, 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, 11/9/25, 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT Location: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Minnesota ranks 23rd in pace and 3rd in offensive efficiency this year, Sacramento is 11th in pace and 23rd in offensive efficiency this season.

Minnesota ranks 23rd in pace and 3rd in offensive efficiency this year, Sacramento is 11th in pace and 23rd in offensive efficiency this season. On-Ball Creation: The Wolves’ primary creators have driven efficient looks in pick-and-roll and isolation attacks; the Kings have relied on isolation scoring and have struggled to string together clean half-court sets under pressure.

The Wolves’ primary creators have driven efficient looks in pick-and-roll and isolation attacks; the Kings have relied on isolation scoring and have struggled to string together clean half-court sets under pressure. Interior & Glass: Minnesota ranks 18th in rebound rate and 11th in opponent points in the paint per game this year. Sacramento is 26th in opponent points in the paint per game and 25th in rebound rate this year.

Minnesota ranks 18th in rebound rate and 11th in opponent points in the paint per game this year. Sacramento is 26th in opponent points in the paint per game and 25th in rebound rate this year. Injury/Status: Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon. Jr. is questionable. Kings: Domantas Sabonis is questionable, Keegan Murray is out.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Minnesota looks to use momentum to improve their seeding in the Western Conference; Sacramento needs a home response after losing to OKC by 31 points on Friday.

Totals note: If the Wolves hit shots, push pace, and run in transition, overs gain viability; if the Kings slow to set actions, under backers benefit—watch for early line moves around the opener.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves −5.5 (-110). Our Timberwolves vs. Kings prediction leans on Minnesota’s bucket-getter advantage, their superior defense, and their 3-1 ATS record in their last 4 games overall.

