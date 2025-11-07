Rockets vs. Spurs Pick & Preview: Can Houston win 6 straight?

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 8:36 pm by Alex Becker

SAN ANTONIO — In-state rivals meet in group play of the NBA Cup as Houston’s half-court defense clashes with San Antonio’s skill and length. Our Rockets vs. Spurs prediction weighs whether Houston’s length and rim protection can prove to be the difference over four quarters.

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Rockets -140 / Spurs +120

Rockets -140 / Spurs +120 Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-115) / Spurs +2.5 (-105)

Rockets -2.5 (-115) / Spurs +2.5 (-105) Total: 224.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

224.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX TV: Prime Video

Rockets vs. Spurs Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Houston (21st in pace) drags opponents into playing in the half-court, prioritizing rim protection and limiting transition run-outs. San Antonio (30th in pace) likes to run iso sets for Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle.

Houston (21st in pace) drags opponents into playing in the half-court, prioritizing rim protection and limiting transition run-outs. San Antonio (30th in pace) likes to run iso sets for Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. On-Ball Creation: Houston leans on steady pick-and-roll efficiency and while protecting the ball against turnovers; San Antonio mixes point-forward offensive initiations with higher-variance shot creation that relies on spacing to work well.

Houston leans on steady pick-and-roll efficiency and while protecting the ball against turnovers; San Antonio mixes point-forward offensive initiations with higher-variance shot creation that relies on spacing to work well. Interior & Glass: Rockets carry a defensive rebounding edge (4th in defensive rebounds per game) and solid rim protection; Spurs can create offensive rebounding surges (5th in offensive rebound rate) but are vulnerable to second-chance points on the defensive end when facing physical frontcourts.

Rockets carry a defensive rebounding edge (4th in defensive rebounds per game) and solid rim protection; Spurs can create offensive rebounding surges (5th in offensive rebound rate) but are vulnerable to second-chance points on the defensive end when facing physical frontcourts. Injury/Status: Rockets: Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith are out. Steven Adams is questionable. Spurs: De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, and Luke Kornet are out. Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk are both questionable.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

The over is 5-1-1 in Houston’s games this season.

The over is 30-17 in Houston’s road games since the start of last season.

San Antonio is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

San Antonio is 24-20 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

65% of the public bets are on Houston -2.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Group-stage NBA Cup points and a potential tiebreak in the Western Conference’s top tier make this more than a typical early-season game.

Totals note: If Spurs’ early three-pointers land and free throw rate climbs, numbers can push to 223/224 toward the mid-220s; if Houston can control the glass and tempo, the under could be in play depending on late-game foul variance.

Rockets vs. Spurs Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: San Antonio +2.5 (-105). Our Rockets vs. Spurs prediction leans on fading the public, the Spurs’ having the best player in the game (Victor Wembanyama) and San Antonio getting points at home.

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

