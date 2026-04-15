Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 15: Can the 76ers win and secure a playoff berth?

Wednesday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the third week of April 2026 ramps up. It’s the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. The first game will start at 7:30 PM ET, and the second contest will tip off at 10:00 PM ET. Both games are on Amazon Prime Video.

Can the 76ers cover the 2 points as home favorites against the Magic? Can a scrappy Warriors team cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs in Inglewood against the Clippers on Wednesday?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 15 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Philadelphia 76ers -2 over Orlando Magic

At the time of this writing, 53% of public bets are on the Philadelphia 76ers -2 over the Orlando Magic. I would agree with the public sentiment. For more public betting information, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

I think the Sixers have a lot of value as a small home favorite on Wednesday. The numbers heavily support that view: Philadelphia boasts a robust 26-19 ATS record as a favorite and an impressive 29-23 ATS mark in conference games this season.

Moreover, Philly has typically handled Orlando well, as evidenced by a 7-3 ATS record in the 76ers’ last 10 games against the Magic. By consistently generating high-percentage looks and limiting Orlando’s offensive efficiency, the 76ers are perfectly positioned to clear the -2 threshold.

Final score projection: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 114, ORLANDO MAGIC 107

NBA Best Bet: Golden State Warriors +5.5 over Los Angeles Clippers

If you feel strongly that Golden State is going to win this game outright, the Warriors are listed as +180 money line underdogs on most betting platforms. For more money line, total, and spread odds, visit our NBA betting odds page.

I prefer the Warriors and the spread in this matchup. The statistical trends heavily favor Golden State’s ability to bounce back, highlighted by a solid 45-37-2 ATS record following a loss since the start of last season.

Furthermore, the Warriors benefit from fresh legs, sitting at 9-7 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. By maximizing this extra preparation time to practice and game plan, the Warriors should be able to disrupt the Clippers’ offensive rhythm. Because of that, Golden State offers playable value when it comes to covering the 5.5-point spread.

Final score projection: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 119, GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 117.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 15

Philadelphia 76ers -2 Golden State Warriors +5.5

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