Saturday NBA Best Bets April 18: Can the Knicks win and cover in Game 1?

Saturday has 4 games on the NBA slate as the third week of April 2026 winds down. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will start at 1:00 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 8:30 PM ET. The first 3 games are on Amazon Prime Video, while the nightcap is on ABC.

Can the Nuggets cover the 6.5 points as home favorites against the Timberwolves? Can an underrated Hawks team cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs in New York against the Knicks on Saturday?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets April 18 article.

For the public betting splits for Saturday’s games, click through to our NBA public betting chart page.

To view the odds for the money line, spread, and total for each NBA game on Saturday, check out our NBA betting odds page.

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NBA Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -6.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets are perfectly positioned to cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday afternoon.

Currently riding an impressive 12-game outright winning streak, Denver’s momentum is undeniable. Some relevant situational betting trends point strongly toward a cover: the Nuggets are a reliable 28-24 ATS in conference games and 9-7 ATS in division games this season.

Furthermore, the Nuggets consistently stack success, sitting at 27-26 ATS after a win this year. With their offense firing on all cylinders during this streak, Denver should comfortably overpower Minnesota down the stretch.

Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 120, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 108

NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +5.5 over New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are primed to cover the 5.5-point spread as road underdogs against the New York Knicks on Saturday evening. Thriving away from home, Atlanta boasts a strong 23-18 ATS record as the road team and a solid 21-19 ATS mark as an underdog this year.

The Hawks’ ability to step up outside their division is evident in their 36-30 ATS record in non-division games in 2025-26. Furthermore, the Hawks historically play the Knicks tough, as Atlanta is an impressive 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against New York.

With their fast-paced offense applying constant pressure, Atlanta should keep this game incredibly tight down to the final buzzer.

Final score projection: NEW YORK KNICKS 113, ATLANTA HAWKS 111.

Saturday NBA Best Bets April 18

Denver Nuggets -6.5 Atlanta Hawks +5.5

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