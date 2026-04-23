Thursday NBA Best Bets April 23: Can the Hawks go up 2-1?

Thursday has 3 games on the NBA slate as the fourth week of April 2026 rolls on. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, the second game will be at 8:00 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 9:30 PM ET. All 3 games will be broadcast on Prime Video.

Can the Hawks cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Knicks? Can the Nuggets win and cover on the road in Game 3 against the Timberwolves?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Thursday NBA Best Bets April 23 article.

To see which sides the public is backing on Thursday, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

If you’d like to see all of the money line, spread, and total odds for Thursday’s slate, click through to our NBA betting odds page.

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NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +1.5 over New York Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are perfectly positioned to cover as 1.5-point home underdogs against the Knicks on Thursday night.

Atlanta thrives in this exact scenario, holding an impressive 8-4 ATS mark when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season. They also ride momentum well, going 27-19 ATS after a win, and remain steady outside their division with a 37-31 ATS record in non-division games this season.

As an underdog, the Hawks are a profitable 22-20 ATS in 2025-26, and they have historically held their own in this matchup, going 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against New York. Expect a rested Atlanta squad to pull off the home upset.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 114, NEW YORK KNICKS 110.

NBA Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -2.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets are primed to cover as 2.5-point road favorites against the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

Denver excels in this exact situation, boasting a strong 12-4 ATS record when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. The Nuggets also travel exceptionally well, holding a profitable 24-17 ATS mark as the road team this season. Denver has been reliable against familiar opponents, going 29-25 ATS in conference games and a solid 10-8 ATS in division matchups in 2025-26.

With these trends backing a rested squad, expect Denver to take control away from home and secure a pivotal road victory in Minnesota.

Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 118, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 111.

Thursday NBA Best Bets April 23

Atlanta Hawks +1.5 Denver Nuggets -2.5

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