Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 22: Can Detroit win and cover in Game 2?

Wednesday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the fourth week of April 2026 ramps up. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, and the second contest will tip off at 9:30 PM ET. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

Can the Pistons cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites against the Magic? Can the Suns and Thunder combine to score 216 points or more on Wednesday?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 22 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Orlando Magic +8.5 over Detroit Pistons

The Orlando Magic are in a good spot to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Magic will likely rely on their physical defense to keep the game within striking distance.

Orlando has consistently thrived in this exact spot, going 18-16 ATS as an underdog this season. Additionally, the Magic are a strong 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Orlando has a proven history of showing up when the pressure is on, boasting a 7-6 ATS record in playoff games since the start of the 2023 season.

Furthermore, the Magic maintain a distinct 6-3 ATS edge in their last 9 games against Detroit. Expect a tight, grind-it-out, Eastern Conference playoff matchup.

Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 102, ORLANDO MAGIC 98.

The public is hammering the Magic +8.5 for Wednesday’s game, with Orlando receiving 66% of public bets at the time of this writing. For all the public betting splits for this week’s NBA games, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

NBA Best Bet: Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Over 215.5

The Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder are primed to eclipse the 215.5-point total on Wednesday. The over consistently hits in the Thunder’s conference matchups (28-25) and following an Oklahoma City win (33-31) this season.

Furthermore, the over is 9-7 when OKC is playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season, as rested legs often lead to more made shots. Recent history strongly points to a high-scoring affair; the over is a robust 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between the Suns and Thunder.

That figure perfectly mirrors the fact that the over is 7-3 in Oklahoma City’s last 10 games overall. Expect both teams to find plenty of offensive rhythm in this matchup.

Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 118, PHOENIX SUNS 105.

Most books have the total for the Suns vs. Thunder game listed as 215.5 points. You can bet the over or the under at -110 odds. To see all of the money line, spread, and total odds, click through to our NBA betting odds page.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets April 22

Orlando Magic +8.5 Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Over 215.5

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