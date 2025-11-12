Magic vs. Knicks Pick: Can Orlando win 5 of 7?

Last Updated on November 11, 2025 11:28 pm by Alex Becker

NEW YORK — The Orlando Magic visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in a key Eastern Conference showdown. Our Magic vs. Knicks prediction weighs whether Orlando’s young legs and rest advantage can overcome New York’s interior strength over four quarters.

Magic vs Knicks Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Magic +145 / Knicks – 170

Magic +145 / Knicks – 170 Spread: Magic +3.5 (-105) / Knicks -3.5 (-115)

Magic +3.5 (-105) / Knicks -3.5 (-115) Total: 227.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

227.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY TV: ESPN

Magic vs. Knicks Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Orlando is 19th in pace and 18th in offensive efficiency this year. Meanwhile, New York is 13th in pace and 2nd in offensive efficiency this year.

Orlando is 19th in pace and 18th in offensive efficiency this year. Meanwhile, New York is 13th in pace and 2nd in offensive efficiency this year. On-Ball Creation: The Magic lean on Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs to initiate offense and create for others. The Knicks boast creators like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, and utilize more structured pick-and-rolls and off-ball movement to get good looks.

The Magic lean on Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Jalen Suggs to initiate offense and create for others. The Knicks boast creators like Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, and utilize more structured pick-and-rolls and off-ball movement to get good looks. Interior & Glass: . Orlando (10th in rebound rate) will need to be aggressive in crashing the glass and must avoid giving up second-chance points. New York (3rd in rebound rate) owns an edge inside — defensively, they do a solid job contesting shots at the rim (5th in opponent points in the paint per game) and controlling defensive rebounds

. Orlando (10th in rebound rate) will need to be aggressive in crashing the glass and must avoid giving up second-chance points. New York (3rd in rebound rate) owns an edge inside — defensively, they do a solid job contesting shots at the rim (5th in opponent points in the paint per game) and controlling defensive rebounds Injury/Status: Orlando: Moritz Wagner is out. New York: Mitchell Robinson sat out Tuesday’s game and is questionable for Wednesday. Kevin McCullar Jr. is day-to-day with a nose injury.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

This game carries weight for both clubs — Orlando wants to continue playing well as they’ve won 4 out of their last 6 games outright. New York wants to remain undefeated at home (7-0 SU this year).

Totals note: Orlando is the younger team, which may mean they’ll want to run more. If so, the pace could swing and the total could grow; if New York prevents run-outs and locks down the tempo, the total might stay lower. Also, New York’s home ATS dominance and Orlando’s road variance suggest key number movement could happen.

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Knicks -3.5 (-115). Our Magic vs. Knicks prediction leans on New York’s interior strength, home court edge, and 5-0 ATS record in their last 5 games.

