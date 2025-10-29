Lakers vs. Timberwolves Preview: Can L.A. cover without their stars?

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 12:57 am by Alex Becker

MINNEAPOLIS — The Timberwolves host a shorthanded Lakers squad on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. Our Lakers vs. Timberwolves prediction weighs whether Minnesota’s elite rim protection and size can smother L.A.’s shot creation for four quarters.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-2 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Lakers +205 / Timberwolves -250

Lakers +205 / Timberwolves -250 Spread: Lakers +7.5 (-115) / Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)

Lakers +7.5 (-115) / Timberwolves -7.5 (-105) Total: 224.5 (Over (-115) / Under(-105))

224.5 (Over (-115) / Under(-105)) Start Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN TV: ESPN

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Minnesota is 20th in pace and prefers controlled offensive sets with rim pressure. The Wolves like to use paint touches to collapse defenses, then kick to shooters. L.A. is 15th in pace and will likely lean on half-court actions and three-pointers due to playing without some of their key stars.

Minnesota is 20th in pace and prefers controlled offensive sets with rim pressure. The Wolves like to use paint touches to collapse defenses, then kick to shooters. L.A. is 15th in pace and will likely lean on half-court actions and three-pointers due to playing without some of their key stars. On-Ball Creation: With star guard Anthony Edwards out, Minnesota will likely use Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Donte DiVincenzo to initiate offense. With Luka Dončić and LeBron James dealing with injuries, the Lakers need Austin Reaves and secondary ball-handlers to generate efficient looks versus Minnesota’s pressure defense.

With star guard Anthony Edwards out, Minnesota will likely use Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Donte DiVincenzo to initiate offense. With Luka Dončić and LeBron James dealing with injuries, the Lakers need Austin Reaves and secondary ball-handlers to generate efficient looks versus Minnesota’s pressure defense. Interior & Glass: Minnesota ranks 4th in rim protection thanks to Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid supplying rim deterrence and second-chance offensive potential. L.A. ranks 12th in rebound rate and must finish possessions on the defensive glass and create paint touches to keep the Wolves out of set defense.

Minnesota ranks 4th in rim protection thanks to Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid supplying rim deterrence and second-chance offensive potential. L.A. ranks 12th in rebound rate and must finish possessions on the defensive glass and create paint touches to keep the Wolves out of set defense. Injury/Status: Reports indicate Luka Dončić (finger/leg) is out about a week and LeBron James (sciatica) remains sidelined for the Lakers. Minnesota superstar guard Anthony Edwards (hamstring) will miss Wednesday’s game and likely multiple contests after that as he recovers.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 19-23-2 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Los Angeles.

Minnesota is 12-8 straight up when playing without Anthony Edwards.

59% of the public bets are on Minnesota at the time of this writing.

This line opened at Minnesota -5.5 but has grown to Minnesota 7.5. This could be due to Lakers guard Luka Doncic being ruled out, and L.A.’s 122-108 home loss to Portland on Monday night.

The total has gone over in 6 of the Lakers’ last 7 games.

The total has gone over in 6 of Minnesota’s last 7 home games.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Early West positioning: both teams enter around .500; a Wolves win stabilizes home-court form, while an L.A. upset would be a pleasant surprise without its top stars.

Totals note: With Minnesota’s paint defense and L.A. short on elite creators, the market’s mid-220s total can hinge on Wolves offensive efficiency and Lakers’ three-point variance. Early pace suppresses overs; hot shooting or free throw volume can push it higher.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Timberwolves -7.5. Our Lakers vs. Timberwolves prediction leans on Minnesota’s superior rim protection and size on the interior limiting L.A.’s already short-handed half-court offense over 48 minutes.

