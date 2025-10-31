Lakers vs. Grizzlies Preview: Can Memphis make a statement?

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 1:56 am by Alex Becker

MEMPHIS — The Los Angeles Lakers travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday in group play of the NBA Cup. Our Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction weighs whether Memphis’s home-court and depth edge can be enough to secure the win and cover.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 3-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 3-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Lakers +110 / Grizzlies −130

Lakers +110 / Grizzlies −130 Spread: Lakers +2.5 (−110) / Grizzlies −2.5 (−110)

Lakers +2.5 (−110) / Grizzlies −2.5 (−110) Total: 237.5 (Over (−110) / Under (−110))

237.5 (Over (−110) / Under (−110)) Start Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN TV: Prime Video

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Los Angeles is 21st in pace and should lean on half-court creation to limit runouts and high-efficiency looks; Memphis is 11th in pace and thrives in transition and on early-clock shot attempts.

Los Angeles is 21st in pace and should lean on half-court creation to limit runouts and high-efficiency looks; Memphis is 11th in pace and thrives in transition and on early-clock shot attempts. On-Ball Creation: Lakers’ will likely rely on Austin Reaves due to their lack of shot-creation depth (pending Luka Doncic’s injury status), this could increase their turnover potential against half-court defense; Grizzlies should lean on Ja Morant’s downhill pick-and-roll sets and kick-outs to open shooters.

Lakers’ will likely rely on Austin Reaves due to their lack of shot-creation depth (pending Luka Doncic’s injury status), this could increase their turnover potential against half-court defense; Grizzlies should lean on Ja Morant’s downhill pick-and-roll sets and kick-outs to open shooters. Interior & Glass: Lakers (18th in defensive rebounds per game) must wall off the rim and finish possessions to limit rebound baskets; Memphis (26th in offensive rebounds per game) should try to crash the glass against a potentially under-manned Lakers team.

Lakers (18th in defensive rebounds per game) must wall off the rim and finish possessions to limit rebound baskets; Memphis (26th in offensive rebounds per game) should try to crash the glass against a potentially under-manned Lakers team. Injury/Status: Lakers: Marcus Smart and Luka Doncic are questionable, LeBron James and Gabe Vincent are out; Grizzlies: Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Zach Edey are all listed as out for Friday’s game.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Los Angeles is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Memphis.

Los Angeles is 35-37-2 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

Memphis is 4-3 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Memphis is 27-23-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

65% of the public bets are on Los Angeles +2.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Early NBA Cup group play game: Memphis seeking to bank group wins; LA aiming to scratch out some wins without their star players.

Totals note: If LA succeeds in slowing pace and limiting live-ball turnovers, the under on 237.5 could be in play; whistle/transition/3-point spikes would favor the over.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Grizzlies −2.5 (−110). Our Lakers vs. Grizzlies prediction leans on Memphis’s deeper guard rotation and their home court and size advantage. Additionally, the Grizzlies should be able to control the game’s tempo and execute in late-game situations.

