Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: Can Golden State win at home?

SAN FRANCISCO — Ahead of Tuesday night’s Pacific division matchup at the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors look to bounce back at home. Conversely, the Los Angeles Clippers aim to extend their run of strong play — our Clippers vs Warriors prediction weighs whether Golden State’s shooting will be the difference over four quarters.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 2-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-2 ATS this season.

The Golden State Warriors are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

Clippers vs Warriors Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Clippers (-125) / Warriors (+105)

Clippers (-125) / Warriors (+105) Spread: Clippers -1.5 (−110) / Warriors +1.5 (−110)

Clippers -1.5 (−110) / Warriors +1.5 (−110) Total: 224.5 (Over −110 / Under −110)

224.5 (Over −110 / Under −110) Start Time: 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025

8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET, Tuesday, Oct 28, 2025 Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA TV: NBC/Peacock

Clippers vs Warriors Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Clippers are 30th in pace and prefer a slower, half-court tempo with efficient perimeter shooting. Warriors are 10th in pace and push the ball with high three-point volume, but can be subject to elevated opponent scoring.

Clippers are 30th in pace and prefer a slower, half-court tempo with efficient perimeter shooting. Warriors are 10th in pace and push the ball with high three-point volume, but can be subject to elevated opponent scoring. On-Ball Creation: Warriors rely on ball movement and pick and roll but can be turnover-prone (22nd in turnovers this year); Clippers (30th in turnovers this year) lean on star (Kawhi Leonard and James Harden) isolation/pick and roll creation to flatten runs and control tempo.

Warriors rely on ball movement and pick and roll but can be turnover-prone (22nd in turnovers this year); Clippers (30th in turnovers this year) lean on star (Kawhi Leonard and James Harden) isolation/pick and roll creation to flatten runs and control tempo. Interior & Glass: Clippers’ (17th in defensive rebounding) rim deterrence is steadier, though their defensive rebounding can wobble; Warriors (22nd in offensive rebound rate) can generate extra chances on the offensive glass but give up paint efficiency.

Clippers’ (17th in defensive rebounding) rim deterrence is steadier, though their defensive rebounding can wobble; Warriors (22nd in offensive rebound rate) can generate extra chances on the offensive glass but give up paint efficiency. Injury/Status: Monitor game-time statuses; Warriors playing on second night of a back-to-back and will be at a rest disadvantage, while Clippers’ core (aside from Bradley Beal being out) is projected available barring late scratches.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Los Angeles is 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

The total has gone over in 5 of Los Angeles’ last 6 games.

The over is 6-0 in Golden State’s last 6 games overall.

58% of the bets are on Golden State.

The total opened at 228.5 but has since dropped to 224.5. This may indicate an abundance of sharp money on the under.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Early Pacific Division leverage game—banking tiebreakers matters for spring seeding in a competitive Western Conference.

Totals note: The under is 5-5 in the last 10 matchups between these 2 teams, but the under is 3-1 in the last 4 games between Los Angeles and Golden State.

This game could be a pace tug-of-war. If LA keeps the game in the half-court and limits live-ball turnovers, the 224.5 can drift Under. If Golden State plays as fast as they typically like to, gets to the free throw line, and sinks some early threes, volatility would trend toward the Over.

Clippers vs Warriors Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Warriors +1.5 (-110). Our Clippers vs Warriors prediction leans on Golden State’s ability to shoot the ball, play strong perimeter defense, home court advantage, and strong 3-1 ATS record this season.

