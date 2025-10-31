Celtics vs. 76ers Preview: Can Philly stay unbeaten?

Last Updated on October 31, 2025 12:45 am by Alex Becker

BOSTON — With the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers opening group play in the NBA Cup, our Celtics vs. 76ers prediction weighs whether Boston’s defensive intensity can hold up over four quarters.

The Boston Celtics are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Celtics +110 / 76ers -130

Celtics +110 / 76ers -130 Spread: Celtics +1.5 (–102) / 76ers -1.5 (–118)

Celtics +1.5 (–102) / 76ers -1.5 (–118) Total: 234.5 (Over (–110) / Under (–110))

234.5 (Over (–110) / Under (–110)) Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA TV: Prime Video

Celtics vs. 76ers Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Boston (26th in pace) prefers controlled tempo with rim deterrence and high-efficiency threes; Philadelphia (5th in pace) looks to get out in transition off misses and pressure the paint, attacking downhill to generate shots at the rim or free throw attempts.

Boston (26th in pace) prefers controlled tempo with rim deterrence and high-efficiency threes; Philadelphia (5th in pace) looks to get out in transition off misses and pressure the paint, attacking downhill to generate shots at the rim or free throw attempts. On-Ball Creation: Celtics use pick-and-roll sets and drive-kick actions from their guards/wings; Philly leans on Tyrese Maxey’s burst and mid-range shot creation. Philly rookie guard VJ Edgecombe (22.3 ppg and 5.5 apg) has been impressive when running the offense this year.

Celtics use pick-and-roll sets and drive-kick actions from their guards/wings; Philly leans on Tyrese Maxey’s burst and mid-range shot creation. Philly rookie guard VJ Edgecombe (22.3 ppg and 5.5 apg) has been impressive when running the offense this year. Interior & Glass: Boston has the rebounding edge as they rank 3rd in the NBA in rebounds per game; Philly likes to crash the offensive glass (9th in offensive rebounds per game) to get second-chance shot opportunities.

Boston has the rebounding edge as they rank 3rd in the NBA in rebounds per game; Philly likes to crash the offensive glass (9th in offensive rebounds per game) to get second-chance shot opportunities. Injury/Status: For Boston: Jayson Tatum (Achilles) is out Friday, but there’s a possibility he may return at some point this year. For Philadelphia: Paul George (knee) and Jared McCain (thumb) are both listed as out for Friday’s game.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Philadelphia.

Boston is 20-18-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2023 season.

Philadelphia is 14-22 ATS when playing with the rest advantage since the start of the 2023 season.

Philadelphia is 9-21 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

52% of public bets are on Boston +1.5 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Friday begins Group Play for the NBA Cup. The NBA’s 30 teams are broken down into 6 groups. The winner of each group and 2 “wild card” teams advance to the knockout round. Whoever wins on Friday will have a leg-up in East Group B.

Totals note: If Boston’s perimeter defense can bother Philly’s creators, pace can slow down and there could be more half-court possessions—if both teams are hitting threes and getting out in transition, this total could lean towards the over.

Celtics vs 76ers Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Celtics +1.5 (–102). Our Celtics vs. 76ers prediction leans on Boston’s rim-pressure defense and superior wing and guard play to win the turnover margin and get high-quality shots across four quarters.

