Cavs vs. Celtics Pick and Prediction: Can Boston right the ship?

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN in a key early-season East clash — our Cavs vs. Celtics prediction hinges on Cleveland’s edge in paint points holding up over four quarters.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 3-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 1-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-3 ATS this season.

Cavs vs. Celtics Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Cavaliers –174 / Celtics +146

Cavaliers –174 / Celtics +146 Spread: Cavaliers –4.5 (-106) / Celtics +4.5 (-114)

Cavaliers –4.5 (-106) / Celtics +4.5 (-114) Total: 231.5 (Over (-110) / Under (-110))

231.5 (Over (-110) / Under (-110)) Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA TV: ESPN

Cavs vs. Celtics Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Cleveland is 7th in pace and has been pushing tempo and attacking the rim effectively so far this year. Boston ranks 25th in pace and has been relying on 3-point volume and ball control to offset early-season variance, and account for a less-talented roster.

Cleveland is 7th in pace and has been pushing tempo and attacking the rim effectively so far this year. Boston ranks 25th in pace and has been relying on 3-point volume and ball control to offset early-season variance, and account for a less-talented roster. On-Ball Creation: Donovan Mitchell has a 31.8% usage rate, and his primary creation dictates Cleveland’s pick-and-roll game. Boston’s Jaylen Brown has a 32.1% usage rate and has handled a lot of the team’s shot creation duties this year. Brown’s passing and ballhandling skills will be put to the test due to the Cavs’ on-ball pressure.

Donovan Mitchell has a 31.8% usage rate, and his primary creation dictates Cleveland’s pick-and-roll game. Boston’s Jaylen Brown has a 32.1% usage rate and has handled a lot of the team’s shot creation duties this year. Brown’s passing and ballhandling skills will be put to the test due to the Cavs’ on-ball pressure. Interior & Glass: Cleveland is 6th in the league in rim protection and 5th in total rebounds per game this season. Boston is 21st in rim protection and 3rd in total rebounds per game in 2025.

Cleveland is 6th in the league in rim protection and 5th in total rebounds per game this season. Boston is 21st in rim protection and 3rd in total rebounds per game in 2025. Injury/Status: Cleveland guards Max Strus (foot), Darius Garland (toe), and Sam Merrill (hip) are all out Wednesday. Boston forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is probable. Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (Achilles) remains out.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Cleveland is 24-17 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Boston.

Boston is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 80-87-9 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2003 season.

69% of the public bets are on Cleveland at the time of this writing.

This line opened at Cleveland -2.5, but public money likely drove it up to Cleveland -4.5.

The total opened at 231.5, but got as high as 232.5 at some books. The over is 4-2 in the last 6 games between Cleveland and Boston.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Early Eastern Conference positioning: Cleveland looks to extend its momentum while Boston aims to get a big home win after an uneven start.

Totals note: At 231.5, market expects moderate pace and efficient scoring. A faster-paced first half or hot three-point shooting stretch can bump this up; a half-court grind and limited free throw attempts would favor the under.

Cavs vs. Celtics Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Cavaliers –4.5 (-106). Our Cavs vs. Celtics prediction leans on Cleveland’s rim-attacking scorers and strong interior presence holding up over four quarters.

