76ers vs. Pistons Preview: Can Philly cover 5.5 points on the road?

DETROIT — Philadelphia heads to Little Caesars Arena looking for a win in Eastern Conference Group B play of the NBA Cup. Our 76ers vs. Pistons prediction weighs whether Philly’s top-10 offense can be enough to cover the 5.5-point spread.

76ers vs. Pistons Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: 76ers +175 / Pistons -210

76ers +175 / Pistons -210 Spread: 76ers +5.5 (-110) / Pistons -5.5 (-110)

76ers +5.5 (-110) / Pistons -5.5 (-110) Total: 232.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

232.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

76ers vs. Pistons Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Philadelphia is 15th in pace and 7th in offensive efficiency this year. Detroit is 11th in pace and 17th in offensive efficiency this season.

Philadelphia is 15th in pace and 7th in offensive efficiency this year. Detroit is 11th in pace and 17th in offensive efficiency this season. On-Ball Creation: Tyrese Maxey drives Philly’s pick-and-roll engine with elite burst and rim pressure. Cade Cunningham shoulders the load for Detroit’s offense when healthy, with Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris (health permitting) serving as secondary shot creators.

Tyrese Maxey drives Philly’s pick-and-roll engine with elite burst and rim pressure. Cade Cunningham shoulders the load for Detroit’s offense when healthy, with Duncan Robinson and Tobias Harris (health permitting) serving as secondary shot creators. Interior & Glass: The Sixers rank 21st in defensive rebounds per game and 22nd in rim protection this year. Detroit checks in at 10th in defensive rebounds per game and 1st in rim protection this season.

The Sixers rank 21st in defensive rebounds per game and 22nd in rim protection this year. Detroit checks in at 10th in defensive rebounds per game and 1st in rim protection this season. Injury/Status: Philadelphia: Joel Embiid and Paul George are out. VJ Edgecombe is questionable. Detroit: Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Marcus Sasser, and Jaden Ivey are out. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duran, and Isaiah Stewart are all questionable.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Philadelphia is 0-1 in group play of the NBA Cup so far, so a win would improve their standing. Detroit is 1-0 in the NBA Cup in 2025 and a win would put them in prime position to advance to the next round with another win or two.

Totals note: Detroit’s inconsistent transition defense can inflate scoring, but Philly’s middling pace favors the under. A move toward 228 suggests steam on the under; movement above 234 signals belief in both teams’ transition pace and their ability to draw fouls and generate high-quality looks.

76ers vs. Pistons Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: 76ers +5.5 (-110). Our 76ers vs. Pistons prediction leans on Philly’s athleticism, rest, and depth advantage. Additionally, the 76ers are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games overall, 6-1 ATS as an underdog this season, and 4-2 ATS after a win in 2025.

