Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 22: Can the Pirates avenge Tuesday’s loss?

Wednesday’s MLB slate will take place over nearly the entire day. The first game is at 12:10 PM ET and the final game is at 9:45 PM ET.

I like a pair of National League Central teams on Wednesday. Both contests are interleague clashes taking place during the evening slate of games.

Can 27-year-old Brewers righty Chad Patrick pitch well enough to earn his second win of the season on Wednesday? Will Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft improve his 2026 record to 2-1 in a road matchup with the Rangers?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 22 article.

MLB Best Bets: Brewers +115 at Tigers

Pitching Matchup: Chad Patrick (MIL) vs. Casey Mize (DET)

The Milwaukee Brewers are primed for an outright win as money-line road underdogs against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

The Brewers have built strong momentum, boasting an 8-4 straight-up record following a victory this season and an impressive 5-1 straight-up mark in their last 6 games overall.

The Brewers excel away from home, going 6-4 straight up as the road team, and have dominated interleague play with an 11-5 straight up mark this season.

Furthermore, Milwaukee simply has Detroit’s number, holding a commanding 6-2 straight-up record in their last 8 head-to-head matchups with the Tigers.

Expect the Brewers to continue their current hot streak and secure an underdog road win.

Betting Pick: Milwaukee Brewers +115

To see which clubs have public backing, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates -110 at Rangers

Pitching Matchup: Braxton Ashcraft (PIT) vs. Jack Leiter (TEX)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are well-equipped to secure an outright win against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh has demonstrated incredible resilience this season, boasting a stellar 8-1 straight-up record following a loss and a strong 11-7 mark when playing on zero days of rest in 2026.

The Pirates have also thrived in interleague matchups, going 5-2 straight up. A potential advantage for the Pirates is starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft, who takes the mound with a 1-1 record, a dominant 2.38 ERA, and a pristine 1.06 WHIP this season.

Armed with Ashcraft’s ability to consistently limit baserunners and the team’s proven track record of bouncing back quickly, expect Pittsburgh to claim the victory.

Betting Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates -110

If you’d like to see the odds for Wednesday’s money lines, run lines, and totals, head on over to our MLB betting odds page.

Wednesday MLB Best Bets April 22