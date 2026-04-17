Friday MLB Best Bets April 17: Can the Rays win 7 straight games?

Friday’s MLB slate presents some potentially valuable betting spots. One game is an American League West showdown, and the other is an interleague clash taking place on Apple TV.

Can 35-year-old Rays righty Nick Martinez pitch well enough to earn his third quality start of the season on Friday? Will Rangers starter Jacob deGrom improve his 2026 record to 2-0 in a division matchup with the Mariners?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Friday MLB Best Bets April 17 article.

MLB Best Bets: Rays +119 at Pirates

Pitching Matchup: Nick Martinez (TB) vs. Bubba Chandler (PIT)

The Tampa Bay Rays are poised to secure an outright victory as money line road underdogs against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Riding a wave, Tampa Bay is an impressive 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall and 8-2 straight up after a win this year. The Rays’ dominance extends here, as they have an 8-2 straight-up record in their last 10 games against the Pirates.

They are also playing solid baseball away from home, sitting at 7-5 straight up as the road team this season. The Rays hold a clear advantage on the bump with starting pitcher Nick Martinez, who has been sensational with a 2.16 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 3 starts this season.

Betting Pick: Tampa Bay Rays +119

MLB Best Bets: Rangers +112 at Mariners

Pitching Matchup: Jacob deGrom (TEX) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

The Texas Rangers are primed to win outright as money line road underdogs against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Texas has been solid away from home, with a straight-up record of 7-6 as the road team this year.

The Rangers dominate their rivals, going 5-2 straight up in division games this season. Texas also thrives when doubted, as they’ve posted a 7-4 straight up record as an underdog this year.

Texas has been able to stack success as they are 6-3 straight up after a win this season. Their ultimate advantage lies on the mound with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom taking the hill on Friday. He has been great this season, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.87 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 3 starts this year.

Betting Pick: Texas Rangers +112

Our MLB public betting chart page has all the public betting splits for Friday’s MLB games. You can click here to view our MLB public betting chart page.

We also offer a page containing the odds for each MLB game, including the run line, money line, and total. You can view our MLB betting odds page by clicking here.

Friday MLB Best Bets April 17