Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Pick: Can Toronto shock the world?

TORONTO — The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Toronto to face the Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series on Saturday. Our Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction weighs whether Toronto’s pitching and timely hitting holds up under pressure.

The best-of-7 series is tied 3-3.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (LAD) vs. Max Scherzer (TOR)

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 80-98 ATS this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 101-78 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Dodgers −145 / Blue Jays +131

Dodgers −145 / Blue Jays +131 Spread (Run line): Dodgers −1.5 (+115) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−135)

Dodgers −1.5 (+115) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−135) Total: 7.5 runs( Over (−115)) / (Under (−105))

7.5 runs( Over (−115)) / (Under (−105)) Start Time: 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 1, 2025

8:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 1, 2025 Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: FOX

FOX Weather: 45 degrees and partly cloudy, but the Rogers Centre roof will likely be closed again

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Matchup Breakdown

Starting Pitching Matchup: The Dodgers haven’t officially named a Game 7 starter, but signs point to them using Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 3.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP in playoffs) as an opener. The Blue Jays will throw 41-year-old righty Max Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP in playoffs). He’s made 27 career playoff starts and won the World Series in 2019 and 2023.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts went 1 for 3 with a single, 2 RBIs, and a walk on Friday. Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and a run scored in Game 6 on Friday night. Bullpen Report: Los Angeles used Tyler Glasnow to close out Game 6, as he threw 3 pitches across 1 inning of work to earn the save. He would likely still be available on Saturday. Toronto should have everyone but Kevin Gausman (93 pitches over 6 innings in Game 6) available on Saturday.

Los Angeles used Tyler Glasnow to close out Game 6, as he threw 3 pitches across 1 inning of work to earn the save. He would likely still be available on Saturday. Toronto should have everyone but Kevin Gausman (93 pitches over 6 innings in Game 6) available on Saturday. Injury/Status: Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (right side discomfort) returned to the lineup on Friday, hit leadoff, and went 2 for 4 with an RBI. He should be good to go again on Saturday.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Los Angeles is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Toronto.

Los Angeles is 27-42 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Toronto is 42-32 straight up after a loss this season.

Toronto is 19-9 straight up as a home underdog this season.

67% of money line bets are on Toronto +131 at the time of this writing.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

World Series Game 7: Los Angeles can become the first repeat World Series champion since the 2000 New York Yankees. Toronto can claim its first title since 1993 with a win.

Totals note: Two high-end starters and the players’ nerves could suppress scoring, 7.5 sits at balance—early mistakes (walks, errors, home runs allowed) and/or quick hooks could tilt this toward the over.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Blue Jays ML (+131). Our Dodgers vs. Blue Jays prediction leans on Toronto’s veteran starter Max Scherzer, the team’s home environment, and recent productive offensive output to win Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series.

MLB Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

