Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Preview: Can L.A. take a 3-2 series lead?

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the 2025 MLB World Series, a pivotal clash as the defending champs aim to regain control. Our Blue Jays vs. Dodgers prediction weighs whether Toronto’s big-inning offense can overcome L.A.’s elite pitching and depth.

The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Projected starting pitchers: Trey Yesavage (TOR) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 100-77 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 79-97 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds: ML, Run Line, Total

Moneyline: Blue Jays +170 / Dodgers –206

Blue Jays +170 / Dodgers –206 Run Line: Blue Jays +1.5 (-125) / Dodgers –1.5 (+105)

Blue Jays +1.5 (-125) / Dodgers –1.5 (+105) Total: 7.5 (Over (-120) / Under (+100))

7.5 (Over (-120) / Under (+100)) Start Time: 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October, 29, 2025

8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, October, 29, 2025 Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA TV: FOX

FOX Weather: 86 degrees and sunny at first pitch

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Matchup Breakdown

Starting Pitching Matchup: Los Angeles will have the edge as they throw veteran lefty Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.85 WHIP in playoffs) against Toronto rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in playoffs) on Wednesday.

Los Angeles will have the edge as they throw veteran lefty Blake Snell (3-1, 2.42 ERA, 0.85 WHIP in playoffs) against Toronto rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP in playoffs) on Wednesday. Who’s Hot at the Plate: Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored on Tuesday. Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI on Tuesday night.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored on Tuesday. Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI on Tuesday night. Bullpen Report: Toronto righty Chris Bassitt completed 2 scoreless innings and threw 20 pitches in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Dodgers lefty Jack Dreyer tossed 2 scoreless frames while throwing 29 pitches on Tuesday. Both pitchers also pitched Monday, so they may not be available on Wednesday.

Toronto righty Chris Bassitt completed 2 scoreless innings and threw 20 pitches in Game 4 on Tuesday night. Dodgers lefty Jack Dreyer tossed 2 scoreless frames while throwing 29 pitches on Tuesday. Both pitchers also pitched Monday, so they may not be available on Wednesday. Injury/Status: Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer missed Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers due to “right side discomfort.” Bo Bichette started at DH in his place in Game 4 on Tuesday. Springer is considered “hour-to-hour” by Toronto manager John Schneider and the 4-time All-Star is still on the team’s playoff roster, so there’s an outside chance he could play again in this series at some point.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Toronto is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Toronto is 19-22 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2015 season.

Los Angeles is 69-50 straight up in playoff games since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Los Angeles is 63-40 straight up in interleague games since the start of the 2024 season.

51% of the bets are on the Dodgers money line at the time of this writing.

The over is 7-2-1 in Toronto’s last 10 games.

The over is 17-10-3 in Los Angeles’ playoff games since the start of last season.

Series Stakes & Betting Angles

Pivotal swing spot: Dodgers seek to take 2 of 3 at home; Blue Jays aim to grab a 3-2 series lead before the series goes back to Toronto.

Totals note: At 7.5, the decision tilts on whether Toronto’s bats break through early or L.A.’s talented pitching keeps runs at a premium.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Dodgers –206 (Money Line). Our Blue Jays vs. Dodgers prediction leans on L.A.’s pitching and lineup depth being enough to overcome Toronto’s crooked-inning risk.

MLB Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

