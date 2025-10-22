Wild vs Devils Upset Alert – Odds, Pick & Prediction October 22

NEWARK — The Devils return home looking to steady their 5-on-5 play, while Minnesota arrives with enough forecheck pressure to cause problems in transition. Our Wild vs Devils Upset Alert examines whether the short underdog can turn slot suppression into value at the window.
Wild vs Devils Odds: ML, PL, O/U
- Moneyline: Wild +117 / Devils −138
- Puck Line: Wild +1.5 (−225) / Devils −1.5 (+185)
- Total: 6.0 (Over −105 / Under −115)
- Start Time: 7:08 PM ET
Minnesota vs New Jersey Matchup Breakdown
- Five-on-Five: Minnesota’s layered forecheck can stall New Jersey’s exits and trim rush volume; when the Devils are forced into set-zone cycles, their shot quality dips from the inner slot.
- Special Teams: The Devils’ PP entries are elite, but the Wild’s PK tracks east-west puck movement well; whistle balance is pivotal to the total at 6.0.
- Goalie Notes: Baseline projection is starters on standard rest; Minnesota gains if crease management limits rebound looks at net-front where New Jersey typically thrives.
Standings Stakes & Betting Angles
- Early-season swing: a road win keeps Minnesota on pace in a compressed Central, while New Jersey needs home points to stabilize in the Metro pack.
- If market steam pushes the total to 6.5, value pivots toward a small Under position given both clubs’ improved slot protection in recent games.
Wild vs Devils Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Wild +117 (Moneyline). With Wild vs Devils Upset Alert conditions present—forecheck pressure vs. Devils’ breakout, plus a modest goaltending edge if rebound control holds—Minnesota has a credible path to a low-event road win at a playable price.
