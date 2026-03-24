Tuesday NHL Best Bets March 24: Will Kraken, Panthers cash over?

Last Updated on March 24, 2026 2:43 pm by Anthony Rome

Tuesday’s NHL card brings a strong mix of playoff-caliber teams and volatile mid-tier matchups—exactly where betting value lives. With several games featuring tight moneylines and totals sitting in the 5.5–6.5 range, this is a slate where situational edges, goaltending, and offensive efficiency can give bettors a real advantage. Continue reading for our Tuesday NHL Best Best March 24 column for our selections ahead of tonight’s matchups.

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NHL Best Bet: Kings -142 (at Calgary), 9:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Kings -142

Total: 5.5

The Kings are one of the most quietly consistent teams on this slate. They’ve won four of their last five and are generating balanced scoring across their forward lines.

Even with injuries to Kevin Fiala, this roster still features elite two-way players like Anze Kopitar and high-end scoring from Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield, who has taken a big leap this season.

Calgary, meanwhile, has struggled defensively all year and sits below .500. Their inconsistency in net and inability to suppress shots makes them vulnerable against structured teams like LA.

Why this works:

Kings playing better hockey recently (multiple wins, offensive rhythm)

Flames allowing too many high-danger chances

LA’s defensive structure travels well on the road

Pick: Kings -142

NHL Best Bet: Golden Knights -130 (at Jets), 8:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Golden Knights -130

Total: 5.5

This is a classic “buy the better roster at a reasonable price” spot.

Vegas still leans on elite talent like Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, while their depth scoring and defensive structure remain playoff-caliber. Even on the road, they’re the more complete team.

Winnipeg has been inconsistent all season (hovering around .500) and tends to struggle against teams that can control possession and limit transition chances.

Why this works:

Vegas has the better top-end talent and depth

Jets are inconsistent offensively

Knights are still strong defensively in low-total games

Pick: Golden Knights -130

NHL Best Bet: Kraken/Panthers over 6, 7:00 p.m. ET

Odds: Panthers around -148 ML

Total: 5.5

Instead of laying chalk with Florida, the value is on the total.

Both teams bring offensive upside:

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) is having a big scoring season (29 goals, 61 points)

(Panthers) is having a big scoring season (29 goals, 61 points) Jordan Eberle leads Seattle with 49 points

More importantly, neither team has elite goaltending consistency:

Sergei Bobrovsky’s numbers have been volatile

Seattle rotates goalies with mixed results

This sets up perfectly for a game that trades chances.

Why this works:

Both teams average solid offensive production

Goaltending is unreliable on both sides

5.5 is a low number for these profiles

Pick: OVER 6

Tuesday NHL Best Bets March 24