Sunday NHL Best Bets March 22: Will Hurricanes win third straight?

Last Updated on March 22, 2026 8:45 am by Anthony Rome

Sunday’s NHL card gives us a mix of playoff-caliber matchups and coin-flip games with exploitable value. With several contenders in action and tight moneylines across the board, this is a strong slate to attack. Continue reading our Sunday NHL Best Bets March 22 column for our top three plays ahead of today’s slate.

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NHL Best Bet: Hurricanes -142 (at Penguins), 3:00 p.m. ET

Carolina checks in as a road favorite under your threshold, and the number is justified. They’ve been one of the most consistent teams in the league with a 44-19-6 record, while Pittsburgh has been solid but less dominant overall.

This is also a matchup where top-end talent favors Carolina’s depth:

Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov continue to drive a top-tier offense

and continue to drive a top-tier offense Carolina has been stacking wins, including recent overtime victories

Their defensive structure and goaltending stability remain elite

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh still leans heavily on Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and while Erik Karlsson has been red-hot offensively, their defensive consistency is still questionable.

Carolina already beat this team recently and comes in with more momentum and a higher ceiling.

👉 Prediction: Hurricanes 4, Penguins 2

NHL Best Bet: Stars -148 (vs. Golden Knights), 7:00 p.m. ET

Lean: Stars ML (-148)

Total: 5.5

This line sits right at the edge of your threshold—and it’s playable.

Dallas has quietly been one of the most complete teams in hockey at 43-15-11, especially at home (22-8-4).

Key advantages here:

Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz headline a high-powered offense

and headline a high-powered offense Strong defensive metrics and elite goaltending consistency

Vegas has struggled with consistency and sits well behind Dallas in the standings

The Golden Knights are capable, but they’ve been inconsistent and are facing a team that’s elite in both ends of the ice.

Prediction: Stars 3, Golden Knights 1

NHL Best Bet: Sabres/Ducks over 6.5, 8:00 p.m. ET

This is your best total on the board.

Buffalo (44-20-6) is one of the more explosive offensive teams in the league, while Anaheim plays a much looser style that invites scoring chances both ways.

Key contributors:

Buffalo’s offense is driven by young stars like Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin

and Anaheim, led by Trevor Zegras , tends to play high-event hockey

, tends to play high-event hockey Ducks goaltending and defensive injuries create volatility

This game profiles as wide open, and the number (6.5) is very attainable.

Prediction: Sabres 5, Ducks 3

Sunday NHL Best Bets March 22