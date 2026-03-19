Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19: Will Jets pull off upset in Boston?

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 9:16 am by Anthony Rome
Thursday’s NHL slate gives bettors a mix of tight playoff races and mismatched spots—but the real value comes from targeting competitive moneylines, totals, and situational edges. Continue reading our Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19 column to survey our three best betting selections.
NHL Best Bet: Canadiens -110 (at Red Wings)
This is one of the cleanest coin-flip edges on the board—but Montreal brings the better offensive profile.
-
Nick Suzuki (80 points) continues to drive one of the league’s most efficient offenses
-
Cole Caufield (40 goals) is finishing at an elite level
-
Montreal averages 3.49 goals per game, a clear edge over Detroit’s 2.91
Detroit is dealing with key injuries:
-
Dylan Larkin OUT
-
Andrew Copp OUT
-
Michael Rasmussen OUT
That’s a massive hit to their center depth and playmaking.
Meanwhile, Montreal is:
-
Red hot (5 straight wins entering this matchup)
-
One of the best road teams (18-7-8 away)
Betting Edge
You’re getting the better offense, better form, and healthier roster at basically a pick’em price.
Pick: Canadiens ML (-110)
NHL Best Bet: Flyers/Kings OVER 6
This matchup quietly screams goals.
-
Flyers games just hit a 3-2 OT win and have gone over in multiple recent contests
-
Both teams allow around ~3 goals per game
-
Goalie volatility is real:
-
Samuel Ersson (.863 SV%) for Philly
-
Darcy Kuemper (.898 SV%) for LA
-
Offensive firepower:
-
Travis Konecny (58 points) leads Philly
-
Adrian Kempe (26 goals) anchors LA’s scoring
The Kings are slight favorites (~-162 to -170), so we avoid the ML per your rule—but the total gives us value.
Betting Edge
-
Defensive metrics are average at best
-
Both teams trending toward tighter playoff-style urgency—but still leaking goals
-
OT risk actually helps OVER bettors
Pick: OVER 5.5 Goals
NHL Best Bet: Jets +121 (at Bruins)
Winnipeg is one of the hottest teams in hockey right now:
-
5 straight wins
-
Wins over quality opponents including Colorado and NYR
Team profile:
-
Solid offense (2.84 goals/game)
-
Strong defensive structure (3.03 GA)
Boston:
-
High-scoring (3.25 goals/game) but…
-
Defensive issues (3.10 GA)
-
Taking on a red-hot team at the wrong time
Current Form Edge
Momentum matters late in the season, and Winnipeg is clearly the sharper side right now.
Betting Edge
-
Likely underdog pricing = value
-
Better recent form + balanced attack
Pick: Jets ML (plus money)
Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19
- Montreal Canadiens -110
- Flyers/Kings over 6
- Winnipeg Jets +121
Follow: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook
Responsible Gaming
For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Affiliate Disclosure
We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.