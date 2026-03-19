Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19: Will Jets pull off upset in Boston?

Last Updated on March 19, 2026 9:16 am by Anthony Rome

Thursday’s NHL slate gives bettors a mix of tight playoff races and mismatched spots—but the real value comes from targeting competitive moneylines, totals, and situational edges . Continue reading our Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19 column to survey our three best betting selections.

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NHL Best Bet: Canadiens -110 (at Red Wings)

This is one of the cleanest coin-flip edges on the board—but Montreal brings the better offensive profile.

Nick Suzuki (80 points) continues to drive one of the league’s most efficient offenses

Cole Caufield (40 goals) is finishing at an elite level

Montreal averages 3.49 goals per game, a clear edge over Detroit’s 2.91

Detroit is dealing with key injuries:

Dylan Larkin OUT

Andrew Copp OUT

Michael Rasmussen OUT

That’s a massive hit to their center depth and playmaking.

Meanwhile, Montreal is:

Red hot (5 straight wins entering this matchup)

One of the best road teams (18-7-8 away)

Betting Edge

You’re getting the better offense, better form, and healthier roster at basically a pick’em price.

Pick: Canadiens ML (-110)

NHL Best Bet: Flyers/Kings OVER 6

This matchup quietly screams goals.

Flyers games just hit a 3-2 OT win and have gone over in multiple recent contests

Both teams allow around ~3 goals per game

Goalie volatility is real: Samuel Ersson (.863 SV%) for Philly Darcy Kuemper (.898 SV%) for LA



Offensive firepower:

Travis Konecny (58 points) leads Philly

Adrian Kempe (26 goals) anchors LA’s scoring

The Kings are slight favorites (~-162 to -170), so we avoid the ML per your rule—but the total gives us value.

Betting Edge

Defensive metrics are average at best

Both teams trending toward tighter playoff-style urgency—but still leaking goals

OT risk actually helps OVER bettors

Pick: OVER 5.5 Goals

NHL Best Bet: Jets +121 (at Bruins)

Winnipeg is one of the hottest teams in hockey right now:

5 straight wins

Wins over quality opponents including Colorado and NYR

Team profile:

Solid offense (2.84 goals/game)

Strong defensive structure (3.03 GA)

Boston:

High-scoring (3.25 goals/game) but…

Defensive issues (3.10 GA)

Taking on a red-hot team at the wrong time

Current Form Edge

Momentum matters late in the season, and Winnipeg is clearly the sharper side right now.

Betting Edge

Likely underdog pricing = value

Better recent form + balanced attack

Pick: Jets ML (plus money)

Thursday NHL Best Bets March 19