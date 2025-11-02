Sunday NHL Picks & Predictions — 3 Best Bets & +240 Parlay

Last Updated on November 2, 2025 1:25 pm by Michael Cash

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Our Sunday NHL Picks & Predictions zero in on four games with tight numbers and clear angles. Below are three best bets at today’s prices and a compact +240 parlay, followed by quick rationale you can scan before puck drop.

Sunday NHL Picks & Predictions — Best Bets

1) Blue Jackets at Islanders — Pick: Islanders ML (−138)

New York’s defensive structure travels, but it also tightens at UBS; with the Jackets at plus-money on the road, we’ll ride the stronger blue line and the higher goaltending ceiling at this number.

2) Flames at Flyers — Pick: Under 6.0 (−115)

Both clubs trend toward lower-event stretches when protecting leads, and Philadelphia’s home profile leans to disciplined neutral-zone play. A 3–2 or 3–2 empty-net path keeps this south of six often enough.

3) Devils at Ducks — Pick: Devils ML (−120)

New Jersey’s deeper top six and special-teams edge are meaningful against a Ducks group still leaning on its goalie to steal nights. At a short road price, the talent gap is worth backing.

Sunday NHL Picks & Predictions Two-Leg Parlay — Approx. +240

Leg 1: Islanders ML (−138)

Islanders ML (−138) Leg 2: Red Wings at Sharks — Under 6.5 (−103)

Note: Combined fair price projects near +240 based on today’s posted numbers.

Why these plays rate

Islanders ML: Home-ice last change lets NYI get its preferred matchup on Columbus’ top line; Isles suppress slot looks and win the special-teams battle often enough to justify the tag.

Home-ice last change lets NYI get its preferred matchup on Columbus’ top line; Isles suppress slot looks and win the special-teams battle often enough to justify the tag. Flames–Flyers Under 6.0: Philadelphia’s forecheck turns games into board battles; Calgary’s recent road approach has emphasized shorter shifts and fewer east-west passes—both under-friendly tells.

Philadelphia’s forecheck turns games into board battles; Calgary’s recent road approach has emphasized shorter shifts and fewer east-west passes—both under-friendly tells. Devils ML: New Jersey’s power play and transition pace punish teams that take minors; Ducks’ margin for error shrinks if they chase.

New Jersey’s power play and transition pace punish teams that take minors; Ducks’ margin for error shrinks if they chase. Parlay logic: Pairing an Islanders moneyline with a West-coast Under avoids direct correlation and still captures two edges tied to defensive structure and goaltending stability.

