Stanley Cup Futures October 28 update: Odds & Value

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The NHL board is starting to sort itself out as pricing tightens on the front-runners. Our Stanley Cup Futures October 28 odds update frames where the market sits today, what moved, and where value still exists before the next big swing.

Stanley Cup Futures Odds — October 28, 2025

Top tier: Colorado +700 • Carolina +800 • Vegas +800 • Edmonton +850 • Florida +850 • Dallas +900

Chasing pack: New Jersey +1200 • Tampa Bay +1200 • Toronto +2000 • Winnipeg +2000 • Washington +2500 • Rangers +3500

Posted: Tuesday, Oct. 28 — board reflects widely available market consensus this morning.

Stanley Cup Futures — Market Breakdown

Colorado, Carolina, Vegas anchor the board on depth and playoff win equity. Edmonton and Florida remain one click back; both profile with high ceilings if 5-on-5 suppression holds. Dallas stays fairly priced thanks to balanced construction and special-teams floor.

In the middle band, New Jersey and Tampa Bay carry volatility tied to health and goaltending. Toronto and Winnipeg drifted into buy-low territory if defensive metrics stabilize over the next two weeks.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Favorites have compressed inside +900, but second-tier numbers remain sensitive to short streaks—expect quick 50–100 point swings on back-to-backs.

Prices on structure-first clubs (DAL/FLA) have been sticky; offensive-tilted teams (EDM/NJD/TBL) show wider weekly drift.

Toronto and Winnipeg slides to +2000 open staged-entry opportunities for portfolios that missed preseason.

