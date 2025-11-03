Oilers vs Blues Prediction: Blues +120 Home Dog

ST. LOUIS, MO — Edmonton rolls into Enterprise Center hunting a bounce after a choppy week, while the Blues bring a compact defensive look and opportunistic finishing. The Oilers vs Blues prediction leans on Edmonton’s star-driven chance creation against a St. Louis club that’s been content to sit in structure and counter.

Oilers vs Blues Odds (Nov. 3)

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 3 — 8:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

Moneyline: Oilers −140 / Blues +120

Puck Line: Oilers −1.5 (+175) / Blues +1.5 (−210)

Total: Over 6.5 (EVEN) / Under 6.5 (−120)

Oilers vs Blues — Matchup Breakdown

At five-on-five the Oilers still tilt the ice when their top unit is on, and the power play remains a matchup problem for penalty kills that chase. St. Louis counters with disciplined layers in front, forcing outside shots and collapsing the slot. The swing factor is Edmonton’s pace through the neutral zone — when they string clean exits together, the Blues’ defense can get stretched into back-post looks.

Goaltending favors the underdog if the game stays low event; but Edmonton’s PP and controlled-entry rate raise the ceiling. If the Oilers avoid the costly neutral-zone turnovers that have fed odd-man rushes, their talent should separate.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Edmonton totals often attract Over money when the PP is rolling; market resistance shows up around 7 but we’re still at 6.5 (EVEN).

Blues’ home dogs have paid when they win the faceoff battle and slow the first period — watch early tempo.

Oilers have generated strong slot attempts in recent road starts despite middling finishing luck.

Oilers vs Blues Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Oilers −140 (Moneyline). Edmonton’s star power and PP leverage outweigh St. Louis’ structure if the Oilers stay out of the box. Secondary lean: Over 6.5 (EVEN) — live to climb if special teams get involved early.

