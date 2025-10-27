NHL Best Bets October 27 – Monday’s Top 2 Picks & Value Angles

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 9:26 am by Michael Cash

NEW YORK — A two-game Monday slate puts both matchups under the spotlight. Our NHL Best Bets October 27 card highlights two edges from tonight’s board—clean looks you can add to your NHL betting picks October 27 shortlist. We isolate one total and one side where pricing and game script align: St. Louis–Pittsburgh sets up as a controllable pace battle, while Boston draws a live underdog tag at Ottawa.

For a concise refresher on price drift and shopping the best number, see our Closing Line Value primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.

