NHL Best Bets October 27 – Monday’s Top 2 Picks & Value Angles

NEW YORK — A two-game Monday slate puts both matchups under the spotlight. Our NHL Best Bets October 27 card highlights two edges from tonight’s board—clean looks you can add to your NHL betting picks October 27 shortlist. We isolate one total and one side where pricing and game script align: St. Louis–Pittsburgh sets up as a controllable pace battle, while Boston draws a live underdog tag at Ottawa.
NHL Best Bets October 27 — Today’s Picks
1) Blues @ Penguins — Under 6.0 (−105) | 7:07 PM ET
- Official Line: Blues −122 / Penguins +102; PL Blues −1.5 (+200) / Penguins +1.5 (−240); Total 6.0 (Over −115 / Under −105)
- Angle: Expect fewer rush trades and more half-ice possessions. If Pittsburgh struggles to generate second looks and St. Louis leans on interior box-outs, the event count trends down—keeping 6.0 live to the Under at a plus-juice/near-even entry compared to the Over’s heavier tax.
2) Bruins @ Senators — Bruins ML (+150) | 7:37 PM ET
- Official Line: Bruins +150 / Senators −175; PL Bruins +1.5 (−175) / Senators −1.5 (+150); Total 6.0 (Over EVEN / Under −120)
- Angle: Price creates the edge. Boston’s layered neutral-zone looks can slow Ottawa’s transition bursts; if the Bruins win net-front and keep the whistle light, +150 offers a favorable exposure compared with paying tax on the puck line.
Odds & Notes — Monday, Oct. 27
- Blues @ Penguins (7:07 PM ET): ML Blues −122 / Penguins +102; PL Blues −1.5 (+200) / Penguins +1.5 (−240); Total 6.0 (O −115 / U −105).
- Bruins @ Senators (7:37 PM ET): ML Bruins +150 / Senators −175; PL Bruins +1.5 (−175) / Senators −1.5 (+150); Total 6.0 (O EVEN / U −120).
