NHL Best Bets October 26 – Sunday’s Top 3 & +230 Parlay

NHL Best Bets October 26 — Today’s Picks
1) Rangers @ Flames — Under 5.5 (−115) | 8:00 PM ET
- Official Line: NYR −125 / CGY +105; PL NYR −1.5 (+205) / CGY +1.5 (−245); Total 5.5 (O −105 / U −115)
- Desk preview: See our Rangers–Flames odds & matchup breakdown
2) Oilers @ Canucks — Under 6.0 (−105) | 10:00 PM ET
- Official Line: EDM −133 / VAN +112; PL EDM −1.5 (+180) / VAN +1.5 (−220); Total 6.0 (O −115 / U −105)
- Desk preview: Read our Oilers–Canucks matchup breakdown & pick
3) Stars @ Predators — Stars ML (−142) | 7:00 PM ET
- Official Line: DAL −142 / NSH +122; Total 6.0 (O −112 / U −108)
- Why: Dallas carries edge in controlled entries and inner-slot attempts; if they win retrievals against the Preds’ bottom pairing, the road state holds.
NHL Best Bets October 26 — Cross-Game (+230 range)
- Leg 1: Rangers @ Flames Under 5.5 (−115)
- Leg 2: Stars ML (−142)
- Payout Note: Books vary; expect ~+230. Scale risk appropriately.
- Rationale: Pairs a low-event projection with a slot-share favorite in a separate window to reduce correlation.
NHL Best Bets October 26 – Full Previews
