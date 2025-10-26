BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Facebook Twitter Blue Sky
Contact Us

NHL Best Bets October 26 – Sunday’s Top 3 & +230 Parlay

byMichael Cash
October 26, 2025
NHL Best Bets October 26 – Sunday’s Top 3 & +230 Parlay NHL Best Bets October 26 – Sunday’s Top 3 & +230 Parlay
NEW YORK — Our NHL Best Bets October 26 card is built on crease control and whistle expectations: two Unders in games where structure should dictate rhythm, then a side built on inner-slot share. We’ve linked the full previews so you can scan the desk notes before placing a wager.

Sharpen your prices with our CLV primer and line-shopping guide.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💰 Compare Live NHL Odds

NHL Best Bets October 26 — Today’s Picks

1) Rangers @ Flames — Under 5.5 (−115) | 8:00 PM ET

2) Oilers @ Canucks — Under 6.0 (−105) | 10:00 PM ET

3) Stars @ Predators — Stars ML (−142) | 7:00 PM ET

  • Official Line: DAL −142 / NSH +122; Total 6.0 (O −112 / U −108)
  • Why: Dallas carries edge in controlled entries and inner-slot attempts; if they win retrievals against the Preds’ bottom pairing, the road state holds.

Related Posts

NHL Best Bets October 26 — Cross-Game (+230 range)

  • Leg 1: Rangers @ Flames Under 5.5 (−115)
  • Leg 2: Stars ML (−142)
  • Payout Note: Books vary; expect ~+230. Scale risk appropriately.
  • Rationale: Pairs a low-event projection with a slot-share favorite in a separate window to reduce correlation.

💵 Shop Parlay Prices

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. See Responsible Gaming and visit NCPG.org for confidential support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links may be affiliate links that earn The Spread a commission at no extra cost to you. Full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.

byMichael Cash
Published