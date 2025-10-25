NHL Best Bets October 25 – Saturday’s Top 3 & +240 Parlay

NEW YORK — Saturday’s card sets up cleanly for value: one matinee framed by a rare Boston home-dog price and a late Pacific tilt with pace questions. Our NHL Best Bets October 25 package isolates two totals driven by slot control and rebound management, then adds a moneyline anchored by trench play. Tap the linked previews for deeper desk notes before you bet. Want sharper entries and better prices? Brush up with our CLV primer and How To Shop Betting Lines. 🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook 💰 Compare Live NHL Odds

NHL Best Bets October 25 — Cross-Game Parlay (+240 range) Leg 1: Avalanche @ Bruins Under 6.0 (−108)

Leg 2: Kings ML (−130)

Payout note: Books vary, but pricing typically settles near +240. Scale risk accordingly.

Rationale: Pairs a lower-event matinee with a road favorite built on slot control and entries, reducing correlation risk across windows.

Board Notes & Late Moves Avs–Bruins: Any drift to 6.5 strengthens Under positions; if Boston money trims the dog, consider puck-line protection live.

Oilers–Kraken: If penalties spike early, totals calculus changes—watch special-teams minutes before adding.

Kings–Predators: If LAK shortens past −135, look for alternative markets (regulation or PL sprinkle) rather than chasing the ML.

