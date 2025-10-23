NHL Best Bets October 23 – Thursday’s Top Picks

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 8:53 am by Michael Cash
NEW YORK — With a focused Thursday slate, our NHL Best Bets October 23 card zeroes in on two edges backed by matchup context and price. Tap through to the full previews for deeper notes before you bet.
NHL Best Bets October 23 — Today’s Picks
1) Hurricanes @ Avalanche — Under 6.0 (−112) | 9:08 PM ET
- Official Line: Hurricanes +110 / Avalanche −130; PL CAR +1.5 (−235) / COL −1.5 (+195); Total 6.0 (Over −108 / Under −112)
- Angle: Carolina’s layered forecheck and slot denial can reduce Colorado’s rush volume at altitude, pointing to a tighter interior game.
- Full Preview: Hurricanes vs Avalanche Prediction – Odds, Expert Pick & Analysis
2) Rangers @ Sharks — Rangers −1.5 (+145) | 10:38 PM ET
- Official Line: Rangers −175 / Sharks +150; PL NYR −1.5 (+145) / SJ +1.5 (−170); Total 6.0 (Over −110 / Under −110)
- Angle: New York’s controlled entries and special-teams ceiling create multiple routes to margin if rebounds are kept clean.
- Full Preview: Rangers vs Sharks Prediction – Expert Pick & Betting Edge
NHL Best Bets October 23 — Line Notes & Quick Hits
- Hurricanes–Avalanche: If the total ticks up to 6.5, consider a small Under add; at 6.0, edge rests on rush suppression.
- Rangers–Sharks: Any drift to NYR −165 improves ML value; PL +145 already aligns with realistic margin paths.
That wraps our NHL Best Bets October 23 card—use the linked previews for deeper matchup context and late market updates.
