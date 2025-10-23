NHL Best Bets October 23 – Thursday’s Top Picks

Last Updated on October 23, 2025 8:53 am by Michael Cash

NEW YORK — With a focused Thursday slate, our NHL Best Bets October 23 card zeroes in on two edges backed by matchup context and price. Tap through to the full previews for deeper notes before you bet.

New to reading line moves? Start with our CLV primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.

