The 2025–26 NHL season is barely a week old, but the market’s already flashing volatility — from Florida’s early forecheck form to Buffalo’s blue-line questions and Chicago’s road growing pains.
Tonight’s slate offers sharp bettors several actionable edges, and our NHL Best Bets October 15 breakdown isolates three matchups where prices still carry value before puck drop. For context on reading market moves and getting the best of the number, see our Closing Line Value primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.
NHL Best Bets October 15 — Today’s Picks
1) Panthers @ Red Wings — Under 5.5 (−110)
- Official Line: 5.5 (Over −110 / Under −110)
- Angle: Florida’s layered neutral-zone pressure can mute Detroit’s rush volume, pushing the game toward cycle-heavy possessions and lower event counts. If the total trends toward 6, reassess — otherwise the even-priced 5.5 favors disciplined shot suppression. Want a quick refresher on how market drift affects EV? Revisit Closing Line Value.
2) Senators @ Sabres — Senators ML (−112)
- Official Line: Sabres −108 / Senators −112
- Angle: Ottawa’s top-six tilt the OZ time and should generate more controlled entries. With pricing near pick’em, the modest special-teams edge and center depth push us to the Sens. Before you fire, check current NHL odds to make sure you’re getting the best number.
3) Blackhawks @ Blues — Blues −1.5 (+105)
- Official Line: Blackhawks +1.5 (−125) / Blues −1.5 (+105)
- Angle: St. Louis owns the slot-share edge and limits second looks; if they win the interior and draw early OZ time, the puck line is a cleaner path than laying −250. If the public leans Chicago, that’s fine — our read aligns with a margin result. See our quick explainer on public betting percentages for how tickets vs. money can shape late movement.
Market & Goalie Notes
- Panthers @ Red Wings (7:00 ET): ML Panthers −150 / Red Wings +130; PL Panthers −1.5 (+175) / Red Wings +1.5 (−210); Total 5.5 (−110/−110).
- Senators @ Sabres (7:00 ET): ML Sabres −108 / Senators −112; PL Sabres +1.5 (−260) / Senators −1.5 (+215); Total 6.0 (−110/−110).
- Blackhawks @ Blues (9:30 ET): ML Blackhawks +210 / Blues −250; PL Blackhawks +1.5 (−125) / Blues −1.5 (+105); Total 6.0 (−110/−110).
