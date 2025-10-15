NHL Best Bets October 15 — Today’s Picks

1) Panthers @ Red Wings — Under 5.5 (−110)

  • Official Line: 5.5 (Over −110 / Under −110)
  • Angle: Florida’s layered neutral-zone pressure can mute Detroit’s rush volume, pushing the game toward cycle-heavy possessions and lower event counts. If the total trends toward 6, reassess — otherwise the even-priced 5.5 favors disciplined shot suppression. Want a quick refresher on how market drift affects EV? Revisit Closing Line Value.

2) Senators @ Sabres — Senators ML (−112)

  • Official Line: Sabres −108 / Senators −112
  • Angle: Ottawa’s top-six tilt the OZ time and should generate more controlled entries. With pricing near pick’em, the modest special-teams edge and center depth push us to the Sens. Before you fire, check current NHL odds to make sure you’re getting the best number.

3) Blackhawks @ Blues — Blues −1.5 (+105)

  • Official Line: Blackhawks +1.5 (−125) / Blues −1.5 (+105)
  • Angle: St. Louis owns the slot-share edge and limits second looks; if they win the interior and draw early OZ time, the puck line is a cleaner path than laying −250. If the public leans Chicago, that’s fine — our read aligns with a margin result. See our quick explainer on public betting percentages for how tickets vs. money can shape late movement.

