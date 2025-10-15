Last Updated on October 15, 2025 12:48 pm by admin

The 2025–26 NHL season is barely a week old, but the market’s already flashing volatility — from Florida’s early forecheck form to Buffalo’s blue-line questions and Chicago’s road growing pains.

Tonight’s slate offers sharp bettors several actionable edges, and our NHL Best Bets October 15 breakdown isolates three matchups where prices still carry value before puck drop. For context on reading market moves and getting the best of the number, see our Closing Line Value primer and How To Shop Betting Lines.

