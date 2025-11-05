NHL Best Bets November 5 – Picks & +1030 Parlay

🎰 CASINO BONUS OFFER Bet and Get up to $3,750 in Bonus Cash! 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. New users only. Terms & conditions apply. Claim Offer

Today’s NHL Best Bets November 5 — Expert Card

1) Side Pick — Capitals ML (–147) vs Blues

Washington’s form and special-teams edge profile well at home, and St. Louis’ 5-on-5 chance creation has lagged. We’ll ride the Caps on the moneyline at the current price.

2) Total — Sharks vs Kraken: Under 6.0 (–103)

This Pacific matchup projects as slower tempo with both clubs leaning on forecheck-and-dump rather than free-skate track meets. Goalie form and recent shot suppression point toward a 3–2 style finish.

3) Cross-Game Parlay (Estimated +1030) NHL Best Bets November 5

Flames ML (–120) vs Blue Jackets

vs Blue Jackets Canucks ML (–160) vs Blackhawks

vs Blackhawks Blues vs Capitals — Over 6.0 (–108)

Sharks vs Kraken — Under 6.0 (–103)

Est. decimal: 11.3 (stake × 11.3). A $100 stake returns ≈ $1,130 total ($1,030 profit). Odds are estimates based on the posted board and will move; shop for best numbers.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Washington has typically controlled shot share at home against middling road offenses.

Sharks–Kraken totals have skewed to tighter results in comparable pace spots.

Favorites around –150 to –170 at home remain solid parlay anchors when paired with a totals leg.

NHL Best Bets November 5 – Wrap-Up

Our NHL Best Bets November 5 approach: stand-alone plays on Capitals ML and Under 6.0 in Sharks–Kraken, plus a four-leg parlay that builds off Vancouver and Calgary without duplicating the singles.

