Monday NHL Best Bets: Multiple ways to attack Blackhawks-Maple Leafs matchup?

Are there multiple ways to attack the Blackhawks-Maple Leafs matchup tonight? We’re 9-2-1 over the past three days with our NHL best bets. Read on for our Monday NHL Best Bets.

Sunday NHL Best Bets Recap

Following a 3-1 Friday and a 2-1-1 Saturday, my Sunday NHL Best Bets went a perfect 4-0. My best game moneyline selection was the Blue Jackets (-120) over the Blackhawks. My best game total selection was the over 6 in that same matchup, so Columbus’ 6-3 victory cashed both plays. I also rolled the dice with the Bruins’ first period moneyline (3-way) at +125 odds and Boston hung three goals on Montreal in the opening period to hit. All I needed for a perfect 4-0 night was the Senators and Ducks to score at least two goals in the first period. The period was scoreless until the Ducks tallied a goal with just under six minutes to play in the period, then the teams combined for two more goals for good measure.

Let’s keep the good times rolling.

Monday NHL Moneyline Best Bet (Game): New Jersey Devils -125, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Devils will visit the Rangers tonight. While New York is just 4-6 over its last 10 games, New Jersey is 6-4. Get the Devils on the road and they’re even better. In their last 10 away games, the Devils are 7-3 for a ROI of 21.25%. Shrink that number down to their last five games and the Devils are 4-1 with a ROI of 50.77%.

As for the Rangers, not only are they 4-6 over their last 10 games, they’ve dropped four out of their last five games for an ROI of -62.16%. They’ve been better at home than on the road, but they’re still only 6-5 at Madison Square Garden this season and their ROI is still a negative 11.83%.

Monday NHL Total Best Bet (Game): Blackhawks-Maple Leafs under 6, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Maple Leafs have been one of the most profitable home under teams in the NHL this season. While the Wild have been the most profitable home under team at 2-7-1 (43.78%), the under is 3-9-1 in Toronto home games this season (41.13%). Shrinking the number down to five, under has cashed in four out of the Maple Leafs’ last five home games.

On the other side, the under is 8-2 in the Blackhawks’ last 10 games overall. The under is also 2-7-1 in Chicago’s last 10 road games.

Monday NHL Moneyline Best Bet (First Period): Chicago Blackhawks +0.5 (-120), 7:30 p.m. ET

As noted above, I think tonight’s Chicago-Toronto matchup will be low-scoring. If that’s the case, we could get a 0-0 first period and cash the Blackhawks, who have been one of the most profitable first period moneyline teams in the NHL. In their last 10 road games, the Blackhawks’ first period moneyline record is 6-3-1. That’s moneyline, not puck line. So give me +0.5 at only -120 since Chicago is a massive underdog tonight in Toronto. This is good value.

Monday NHL Total Best Bet (First Period): Blackhawks-Maple Leafs under 1.5 (+104), 7:30 p.m. ET

Normally I would diversify the portfolio but there are only three games in the NHL tonight. If I like the game under, I might as well grab the plus odds with the first period under, too. The first period under is 8-2 in the Blackhawks’ last 10 games overall. The under is only 6-4 in the Maple Leafs’ last 10 games overall, but is 7-2-1 in the first period of Toronto’s last 10 home games.