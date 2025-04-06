Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction: Will Vegas continue to own Vancouver?

The Vancouver Canucks are set to host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 10:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Golden Knights vs. Canucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Vegas Golden Knights (-150) at Vancouver Canucks (+125); o/u 5.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

TV: ESPN

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Vegas

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Recent Performance:

Golden Knights: Vegas is on a four-game road winning streak, with a recent 3-2 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames.

Canucks: Vancouver recently ended a three-game losing streak with a decisive 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

This game marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Golden Knights this season. Vegas won the previous two encounters, both with a score of 3-1. Historically, Vancouver has a 7-14-2 record against Vegas, including 3-6-2 at home.

Key Players to Watch:

Vancouver Canucks:

Quinn Hughes (D): Leads the team with 73 points (16 goals, 57 assists).

Brock Boeser (RW): Notched 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 18 career games against Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel (C): Tops the team with 93 points (27 goals, 66 assists).

Pavel Dorofeyev (LW): Leads with 33 goals this season. ​

Injury Report:

Canucks:

Elias Pettersson (C): Out

Filip Chytil (C): Out​

Tyler Myers (D): Out​

Nils Hoglander (LW): Day-to-day​

Nils Aman (C): Day-to-day​

Golden Knights:

Tomas Hertl (C): Day-to-day​

Ilya Samsonov (G): Day-to-day

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Betting Prediction

The Golden Knights aim to extend their road winning streak and maintain their position in the Pacific Division. The Canucks, bolstered by their recent win, seek to improve their standing and narrow the gap for a playoff spot. I like Vegas on the moneyline at Bovada.lv. The Golden Knights have won seven out of their last 10 games entering play tonight and already have two wins on the Canucks this season.

Golden Knights vs. Canucks Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -150