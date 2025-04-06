​​The St. Louis Battlehawks will host the San Antonio Brahmas at The Dome at America’s Center on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in a Week 2 United Football League (UFL) matchup. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Brahmas vs. Battlehawks matchup?

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Event Information

San Antonio Brahmas (+8) at St. Louis Battlehawks (-8); o/u 40

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: ESPN

Team Overview:

St. Louis Battlehawks: Entering their third season under head coach Anthony Becht, the Battlehawks have experienced success in previous seasons but are under pressure to deliver a championship.

San Antonio Brahmas: The Brahmas have bolstered their roster with recent signings, including tight end Steven Stilianos, aiming to enhance their offensive capabilities.

Key Matchup:

The game is expected to be competitive, with both teams showcasing strong rosters and coaching staff. The Battlehawks’ home-field advantage at The Dome could play a significant role in the game’s dynamics.​

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks Prediction

I know the Battlehawks took the Roughnecks behind the woodshed in Game 1 and the Brahmas played like total crap in their Week 1 loss. That said, Wade Phillips gave Anthony Becht’s coaching staff issues in both of the San Antonio-St. Louis UFL matchups last season. The Battlehawks did beat the Brahmas in the regular season, but it was only by one, and then Phillips’ team manhandled the Battlehawks in the teams’ playoff matchup.

St. Louis might win, but I’ve got San Antonio covering the 8 at Bovada.lv.

Brahmas vs. Battlehawks UFL Week 2 Prediction: SAN ANTONIO BRAHMAS +8