Sunday NHL Best Bets: Will the Blue Jackets take down the Hawks?

Will the Blue Jackets take down the Blackhawks in a high-scoring game today in Chicago? Read on for our Sunday NHL Best Bets.

Saturday NHL Best Bets Recap

My best bets for Saturday were the Capitals (+145) to upset the Devils and the over in that same Washington-New Jersey contest. For the best first period total, I took the Senators-Kings under 1.5 (+100) and for my best first period moneyline, I recommended the Oilers (-105) over the Avalanche.

The Capitals outlasted the Devils 6-5, so I hit both my moneyline and total in the same game. Unfortunately, the Senators and Kings combined for one goal apiece to ruin the first period under the Oilers pushed versus the Avalanche following a 1-1 first period in Colorado.

Following a 3-1 Friday, I’ll take a 2-1-1 Saturday in which my best bet for the moneyline was another underdog. On to Sunday!

Sunday NHL Best Bet Moneyline (Game): Columbus Blue Jackets, 3:00 p.m. ET

I’d love to recommend another underdog in this spot but this line is too good to pass up. While the Blue Jackets have played .500 hockey over their last 10 games, they’re heating back up. They’re now 4-1 in their last five contests, producing a 70.59% ROI over that span. They’ve also topped the Blackhawks in four of the previous five meetings between these two teams, while Chicago has dropped seven out of its last 10 games overall.

Sunday NHL Best Bet Total (Game): Blue Jackets-Blackhawks over 6, 3:00 p.m. ET

I promise I’m not double-dipping on purpose: I just like the moneyline and total in the same game for the second consecutive day. The over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. In fact, the under has only hit once in the last eight meetings between these two teams, with one push mixed in. The over has also cashed in four straight Columbus games.

Sunday NHL Best Bet Moneyline (First Period): Boston Bruins +125 (3 Way)

I’m rolling the dice with the struggling Bruins, although this play is more about their opponent than Boston itself. The Canadiens are 0-6-5 in the first period this season when playing on the road. They own the worst ROI of any road team when playing in the first period this season.

Meanwhile, Boston has been okay in the first period. Their 4-3-7 record at home in the first period is still a loser overall (-0.48% ROI) but again, this is more about fading Montreal than backing Boston. The Bruins have to win the first period for this game to cash, however. If they do, we capitalize on plus odds.

Sunday NHL Best Bet Total (First Period): Senators-Ducks over 1.5 (-125), 8:00 p.m. ET

The Ducks have been solid hitting the first period over this season, posting a 13-9 record. In fact, they have hit the first period more times than any team outside of Boston, which also has 13 first period overs. When we narrow our scope, we see the Ducks over cashed the first period over in eight of their last 10 games. Anaheim has hit the first period over in seven out of their last 10 home games, too.