Roughnecks vs. Renegades UFL Week 2 Prediction

​ ​The Arlington Renegades are set to host the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This early-season United Football League (UFL) matchup offers both teams a chance to establish momentum in the 2025 season. What’s the best bet in today’s Roughnecks vs. Renegades matchup?

Roughnecks vs. Renegades Event Information

Houston Roughnecks (+10.5) at Arlington Renegades (-10.5); o/u 39.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Team Overviews

The Renegades, led by quarterback Luis Perez, have demonstrated a strong aerial attack. Perez leads the UFL with 737 passing yards, complemented by four touchdowns and a single interception. Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns has been a key target, amassing 182 receiving yards and one touchdown. Despite these offensive efforts, Arlington has struggled to close out games, with consecutive losses decided by late-game field goals.

The Roughnecks have faced offensive challenges, particularly in the rushing department, averaging a league-low 48.3 yards per game. Quarterback Reid Sinnett, stepping in due to an earlier injury to Jarrett Guarantano, has shown potential, completing 19 of 28 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his first start. The anticipated return of running back Mark Thompson from a knee injury could bolster Houston’s ground game.

Key Matchup Factors

Arlington’s Passing Game vs. Houston’s Defense: Perez’s proficiency in the passing game will test the Roughnecks’ secondary. Houston’s defense, which has struggled to generate turnovers and sacks in recent outings, will need to elevate its performance to contain Arlington’s aerial assault.​

Houston’s Rushing Attack: The integration of Mark Thompson into the lineup may provide the Roughnecks with the balance needed to sustain drives and alleviate pressure on Sinnett. Effectively establishing the run could be pivotal for Houston’s offensive success.​

Discipline and Late-Game Execution: Both teams have been plagued by penalties and late-game lapses. Minimizing mistakes and executing effectively in critical moments will be essential for securing a win.​

Arlington’s kicker Taylor Russolino is sidelined with a right hip injury, leading to the signing of former Texas Tech kicker Jonathan Garibay. Houston’s defensive tackle Toby Johnson is out due to a right knee injury, potentially impacting the Roughnecks’ defensive line depth.​

Roughnecks vs. Renegades Prediction

I’m laying the points with the Renegades at Bovada.lv. The Battlehawks did whatever they wanted to the Roughnecks last week, especially on the ground. Granted, St. Louis was only laying 5.5 points instead of the 10.5 that the Renegades are laying today. But the Battlehawks were also on the road. Arlington should have similar success versus Houston today.

Roughnecks vs. Renegades UFL Week 2 Prediction: ARLINGTON RENEGADES -10.5