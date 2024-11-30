Saturday NHL Best Bets: Capitals, Oilers & the Best First Period Under

Will the Capitals stay red-hot when they travel to New Jersey? Will that game also go over the total? Read on for our Saturday NHL Best Bets.

Friday NHL Best Bets Recap

For Friday, my best first period moneyline bet was the Lightning (-110) over the Predators. I took the Kraken-Sharks over 1.5 for my best first period total (-120) and the Flyers (+140) as my best game moneyline selection. Finally, my best game total bet was the Blackhawks-Wild under 5.5.

While the Lightning eventually won the game 3-2 over the Preds in overtime, they lost 1-0 in the first period. That was my only best bet that did not hit on Friday. The Flyers opened their game against the Rangers by scoring two goals in the first period en route to a 3-1 upset victory. Chicago and Minnesota stayed under the 5.5-goal total in the Wild’s 3-2 win, while Seattle and San Jose combined for a whopping five goals in the first period.

Let’s see if we can’t duplicate that success on Saturday.

Saturday NHL Best Bets Moneyline (Game): Washington Capitals +145, 7:00 p.m. ET

I realize they’re taking on a quality opponent in the New Jersey Devils, but the Capitals are currently the hottest team in the league. They’re 3-0 on the moneyline over their last three games. In two of those contests – at Florida (+147) and at Tampa Bay (+139) – Washington was the underdog. The Caps also aren’t afraid to play on the road. They’re a perfect 5-0 in their last five away games, producing an ROI of 129.00%. In their last 10 road games, they’re 8-2 with an ROI of 78.37% over that span.

If you’re worried about the matchup with the Devils, know that the Capitals have won four out of the last seven meetings between these two teams.

Saturday NHL Best Bets Total (Game): Capitals-Devils over 6 (-120)

I’m going right back to this matchup for the total today as well. The over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Granted, the over did not hit when the Devils defeated the Capitals 3-2 in Washington a week ago today. That also snapped a streak four straight overs cashing when these two teams meet.

The over is also 6-3-1 in Washington’s last 10 games. The Capitals have scored five goals in back-to-back games against the Lightning and Islanders, respectively, and haven’t scored fewer than four goals in three consecutive contests.

Saturday NHL Best Bets First Period Total: Senators-Kings under 1.5 (+100), 7:00 p.m. ET

The Kings haven’t hit a first period over in their last five games. Over their last 10 contests, the under 7-3 in L.A. games and is 6-4 in Ottawa’s last 10 matchups. In fact, the Kings are the No. 1 team for first period unders this season, cashing the under in 15 out of their 24 games thus far. The return on investment for blindly taking the first period under in Kings games is currently 25.05%.

Saturday NHL Best Bets First Period Moneyline: Edmonton Oilers -105, 10:00 p.m. ET

The Avalanche have been dreadful in the first period over their last 10 games. Over that span, the Aves are winless in the first period, posting a 0-8-2 record. If we just focus on Colorado’s last 10 home games, things improve only slightly, as the Aves are 2-7-1 in the first period in those situations. All-told, Colorado is 5-16-3 in the first 20 minutes of games this season.

Granted, Edmonton isn’t a world-beater in the first period of games. The Oilers are just 7-9-7 overall and are 4-3-4 on the road. That said, this is more about fading the Aves than backing the Oilers.