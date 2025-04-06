NASCAR Goodyear 400 Race Odds & Prediction: Which drivers make sense to back?

​The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the historic Darlington Raceway today, April 6, 2025, for the Goodyear 400. Known as “The Track Too Tough to Tame,” Darlington’s unique egg-shaped design and abrasive surface present a formidable challenge to drivers, demanding precision and skill.​

NASCAR Goodyear 400 Qualifying Results:

William Byron secured the pole position with a blistering lap speed of 170.904 mph, marking the 15th pole of his career and second at Darlington. He will share the front row with Ryan Preece. Notably, Denny Hamlin, a four-time Darlington winner, leads a strong Toyota presence in the top five qualifiers.

Driver Spotlight:

Denny Hamlin: At 44, Hamlin continues to defy age norms in NASCAR. His recent dominant performance at Martinsville, where he led 274 of 400 laps, snapped a 31-race winless streak. With 55 career Cup Series victories, tying Rusty Wallace for 11th all-time, Hamlin remains a formidable contender. His dedication, including increased time in simulators and data analysis, underscores his commitment to success.

Race Dynamics:

Darlington Raceway’s demanding layout often favors veteran drivers who can manage tire wear and navigate its challenging turns. The race is expected to be a test of endurance and strategy, with pit stops playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, Christopher Bell is +350 and Kyle Larson are both +350, respectively. Denny Hamlin and William Byron are +650, respectively, followed by Ryan Blaney at +800. Chase Elliott is +1000, as is Tyler Reddick.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 Driver Predictions:

Option 1: Denny Hamlin (+650)

Given his impressive track record at Darlington and recent form, Hamlin is a strong contender for the win.

Option 2: Kyle Larson (+350)

Larson’s consistency and past success at Darlington position him as a top competitor.​

Option 3: William Byron (+650)

Starting from the pole, Byron has a prime opportunity to capitalize on his advantageous position.​

Option 4: Joey Logano (+1200)

Despite a challenging start to the 2024 season, Logano’s history at Darlington suggests potential for a top-10 finish. ​

Option 5: Tyler Reddick (+1000)

Reddick’s recent performances indicate he could be a dark horse in today’s race.