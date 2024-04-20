Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1 matchup will drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night from TD Garden. Will Toronto pull off the small upset? Or is Boston the better bet tonight as a home moneyline favorite?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

043 Toronto Maple Leafs (+108) at 044 Boston Bruins (-130); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TBS

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Bruins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Nylander questionable for Game 1

William Nylander (undisclosed) missed Friday’s practice, putting his availability for Game 1 against Boston on Saturday in question, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic. Nylander set a new career high of 98 points and matched his personal best of 40 goals while playing in all 82 regular-season games. The Maple Leafs might experiment with having Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander all on separate lines in an effort to spread their offense, so Nylander’s absence would throw a significant wrench in that plan. If Nylander can’t play in Game 1, Noah Gregor, who is otherwise projected to be a healthy scratch, might serve in a bottom-six capacity.

Ullmark downed by Senators

Linus Ullmark stopped 17 of 19 shots in Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Senators, with Ottawa’s final goal getting scored into an empty net. The veteran netminder didn’t look particularly sharp on the two pucks that beat him in the second period, both of which came as he was moving to his right and got handcuffed by a quick shot. Ullmark finished the regular season having allowed three goals or less in eight of his last nine starts, going 6-3-0 with a 1.90 GAA and .935 save percentage, and he seems likely to be between the pipes when Boston begins a first-round playoff series against Toronto this weekend.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 6 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games when playing at home against Toronto

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Maple Leafs are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are winless in their last seven games versus Boston and are 3-10 I their last 13 games at TD Garden. On the other side, the Bruins are 66-27 in their last 93 home games, are 11-3 in their last 14 games against an opponent from the Atlantic Division and are 104-44 in their last 148 games when playing as a favorite.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins Game 1 Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -130