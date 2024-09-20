Close Menu
    Canadian Football

    Roughriders vs. Stampeders: Which team gets back in win column?

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Roughriders vs. Stampeders

    The Roughriders will travel to Calgary to take on the Stampeders on Friday night. With the Riders listed as a 2.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 51 points, where is the value? Keep reading for our Roughriders vs. Stampeders prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    773 Saskatchewan Roughriders (-2.5) at 774 Calgary Stampeders (+2.5); o/u 51

    9:30 p.m. ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

    McMahon Stadium, Calgary

    TV: TSN+

    Saskatchewan Roughriders Game Notes

    The Roughriders dropped to 5-7-1 after a 5-point loss against the Blue Bombers on September 7th. Kian Schaffer-Baker had a nice game catching 6 passes for 120 yards. The Riders travel to take on the Stampeders on Friday night.

    Calgary Stampeders Game Notes

    The Stampeders tied the Alouettes on September 14th Dedrick Mills had a big day on the ground running 122 yards on 21 attempts.

    Roughriders vs. Stampeders BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Riders. Both of these teams are really struggling, however I still think veteran Trevor Harris can get Saskatchewan back on track. The Riders have played a tough stretch of games with the Alouettes, Argonauts and Blue Bombers twice in their last four contests. Despite losing all four of these games, they have had chance to win all four. Riders stop their skid on Friday night.

    Roughriders vs. Stampeders Prediction: Roughriders -2.5

