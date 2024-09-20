Friday MLB Best Bets: Will Mets stay hot vs. Phillies?

Will the Mets stay hot? Are the Diamondbacks a sound play again in Milwaukee? With the Guardians and Cardinals’ bats stay cool? Check out our Friday MLB Best Bets.

Thursday MLB Best Bets Recap

I underestimated the Yankees playing with a hangover after celebrating punching their ticket into the postseason on Wednesday night. I backed New York as an underdog against Logan Gilbert, whom they’ve had previous success against. Gilbert pitched well in the Mariners’ 3-2 win.

I also backed the underdog Brewers, who faced the struggling Brandon Pfaadt. Well, struggling no longer. Pfaadt was outstanding in the Diamondbacks 5-2 victory. He went seven innings, allowed one run and two hits while striking out 12.

Finally, the Mets did hit as -140 moneyline favorites, but they were my only selection that cashed. Unlike Pfaadt, Taijuan Walker’s struggles did carry into last night for the Phillies. He surrendered eight runs on six hits, four of which left the yard.

Friday MLB Best Bet: New York Mets -115

The Mets remain one of the hottest teams in baseball. Following their victory last night over the Phillies, they’ve now won seven out of their last 10 games. Tonight, they’ll send David Peterson to the mound against Philadelphia. Peterson is 3-2 with a 2.51 ERA over his last five starts. Over that span, he’s averaged 6 1/3 innings of work, 6.0 hits and 1.8 earned runs per start. He’s allowed only one home run over that five-outing span as well.

Ranger Suarez, meanwhile, is 3-2 with a 4.44 ERA over his last five starts, but he’s been shaky in his last two outings. In his last two starts, Suarez has allowed 16 hits and seven earned runs. While the Phillies were able to win one of those games, they won tonight at Citi Field if Suarez pitches like that again.

Friday MLB Best Bet: Guardians/Cardinals under 8

Both of these teams have been under-cashing machines of late. The Guardians are 2-7-1 to the under over their last 10 games, while the Cardinals cashed the under in eight of their last 10 contests. While Ben Lively owns a 4.91 ERA over his last five starts, he hasn’t allowed a run over his last two outings. Tonight he’ll face a St. Louis lineup that has underachieved all season.

As for the Cards, they’ll send Kyle Gibson to the hill. He’s 3-2 with a 3.45 ERA over his last five starts. He was touched up for five runs by the Blue Jays in his last start, but he’s pitched well despite that outing. Plus, it’s not as if Cleveland is ripping the cover off the ball. They’ve been held to four or fewer runs in four out of their last five games.

Friday MLB Best Bet: Arizona Diamondbacks -125

This is a fair price on an Arizona team that will send Zac Gallen to the hill against Colin Rea. Gallen is 4-1 with a 2.67 ERA over his last five starts, while Rea has posted a 6.66 ERA over his last five outings. Arizona is playing good ball, too. While not as hot as they were to start the second half of the season, the Diamondbacks have won three out of their last five games, two of those victories coming against this same Milwaukee squad.