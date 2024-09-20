Close Menu
    Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts CFL Prediction: Expect plenty of Points

    Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts

    The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will travel to Toronto to take on the Argonauts on Friday night. With the Argos listed as a 6.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 53.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    771 Hamilton Tiger-Cats (+6.5) at 772 Toronto Argonauts (-6.5); o/u 53.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, September 20, 2024

    BMO Field, Toronto

    TV: TSN+

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats Game Notes

    The Tiger-Cats moved to 4-9 after beating the Redblacks by 16 points on September 14th. Bo Levi Mitchell continued his strong play throwing 299 yards and two touchdowns. Hamilton looks for their third consecutive victory.

    Toronto Argonauts Game Notes

    The Argos improved to 7-6 on the year after a 16-point victory against the Lions on September 13th. Chad Kelly had a nice game throwing for 268 yards on 18-28 attempts and a touchdown. Toronto looks for their second consecutive victory.

    Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. This feels like another shootout. These two teams combined for 59 points on September 2nd and both quarterbacks threw for 320 yards. The Hamilton defense struggles on the road, as long as we avoid a blowout, I believe we have a good chance of cashing this over.

    Tiger-Cats vs. Argonauts Prediction: Over 53.5

