Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds: Expert Pick & Prediction

Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds (Nov. 5)

Spread: CBJ +1.5 (–185) / CGY –1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: CBJ +135 / CGY –160

Total (O/U): 6.0 Over (–108) / Under (–112)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs Flames

📅 Wed Nov 5

⏰ 9:38 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN+

🏟 Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary)

Blue Jackets vs Flames — Matchup Breakdown

Calgary’s rush defense has tightened at home, limiting odd-man looks and forcing opponents into low-danger point shots. The Flames’ top six has driven a higher share of slot touches the past week, and their net-front presence has produced second-chance volume that plays in a grindy, whistle-heavy environment.

Columbus leans on transition speed and quick-ups from the defensive zone. If the Blue Jackets can win neutral-zone races and avoid prolonged time hemmed in by Calgary’s cycle, they have the shooters to punish late backchecking. Discipline is pivotal; giving Calgary repeated O-zone faceoffs tilts the ice toward the hosts.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Flames have covered or pushed in four of their last five at home when lined between –140 and –170.

Blue Jackets have hit the Under in five of their last seven when playing on one day’s rest.

Market support has leaned Calgary in similar price bands when their top line controls OZ starts.

Blue Jackets vs Flames Odds, Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Flames ML (–160). At home, Calgary’s cycle and slot pressure are enough to edge a tight 60. Secondary lean Under 6.0 (–112) if you prefer totals.

