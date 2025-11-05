Blackhawks vs Canucks Odds: Preview & Expert Pick (Nov. 5)

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 12:25 pm by Michael Cash

Vancouver, BC — The Canucks close Wednesday’s slate hosting Chicago at Rogers Arena, where Vancouver’s home form has been a steady moneymaker. The latest Blackhawks vs Canucks odds list Vancouver –160 on the moneyline and the total at 6.0 (Under –112). Puck drop is 10:08 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Odds (Nov. 5)

Spread: CHI +1.5 (–185) / VAN –1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: CHI +135 / VAN –160

Total (O/U): 6.0 Over (–108) / Under (–112)

How to Watch Blackhawks vs Canucks

📅 Wed Nov 5

⏰ 10:08 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN+

🏟 Rogers Arena (Vancouver)

Blackhawks vs Canucks — Matchup Breakdown

Vancouver’s forecheck and slot possession remain elite metrics in the Pacific. The Canucks play north-south hockey and excel at forcing extended zone time. When their top six establish below the goal line cycle, they generate second-chance looks that test fatigued defenses.

Chicago’s counter depends on speed and clean exits from its young blue line. If the Blackhawks can avoid icing and chip outs to neutralize Vancouver’s sustained pressure, their transition game can keep this close deep into the third.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Vancouver has won four of its last five at home vs Central Division teams.

Blackhawks are 4-1 ATS in their past five road contests.

Totals of 6.0 have gone Under in six of Vancouver’s last nine games overall.

Blackhawks vs Canucks Prediction & Expert Pick

Lean: Canucks ML (–160). Depth and home-ice control swing it toward Vancouver. Small lean Under 6.0 (–112) with defensive matchups projected tight.

