Avalanche vs Golden Knights Pick: Vegas Home Edge

LAS VEGAS — With the market nearly split, our Avalanche vs Golden Knights pick leans on Vegas’ home ice and five-on-five shot share. Colorado opens as a slight favorite at -115, but the Knights’ rush defense and special-teams discipline have tightened across the last few games, keeping totals in range and turning coin-flip nights at T-Mobile into edges.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare every live number before you bet: Shop current odds 🏒

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds — Current

Spread: Colorado −1.5 (+215) / Vegas +1.5 (−260) • Moneyline: Colorado −115 / Vegas −105 • Total: O 6.0 (−128) / U 6.0 (+107)

Puck drop: Friday, Oct. 31 — 4:08 p.m. ET

Avalanche vs Golden Knights — Matchup Breakdown

Colorado’s top line still tilts the ice, but Vegas has muted rush chances at home, winning neutral-zone touches and forcing dump-ins. The Knights’ bottom-six has quietly driven expected-goals share, giving Bruce Cassidy favorable second and third matchups. Special teams are near a wash; the small swing is Vegas’ ability to stay out of the box against a lethal Avs PP.

Goaltending form favors the hosts: vegas has banked steadier goals-saved-above-expected at home this month, while Colorado’s backup usage on short rest has been volatile.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Golden Knights are 8–3 in their last 11 at home vs teams with .600+ win pct.

Five of the last seven in Vegas between these clubs stayed under 6.5.

Market opened near pick’em; early tickets shaded Knights ML at -105.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Expert Pick

Our Pick: Golden Knights ML (−105). In a close 5-on-5 profile, home-ice line matching and a steadier crease nudge this toward Vegas. Secondary lean: Under 6.0 if your book shows plus money.

📊 Lock in the best number before puck drop: Compare live odds & line movement 🔍

Responsible Gaming

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please visit our Responsible Gaming page or contact the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential 24/7 support and helpline information.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links in this article are affiliate links. If you click them and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. For more details, please see our Affiliate Disclosure.