49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: Will Josh Allen carry Buffalo?

Will Josh Allen carry the Bills to a win and a cover against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football? Will he also carry the ball into the end zone? Read on for our 49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay ahead of tonight’s 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Raiders vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Recap

My Raiders-Chiefs SGP was ruined by Aidan O’Connell turning into Dan Marino for an afternoon. I had O’Connell throwing for less than 211.5 yards and he threw for 340. Not that it mattered, but I also had Isiah Pacheco to rush for over 36.5 yards and a DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown. Pacheco rushed for 44 yards and Hopkins was the team’s leading receiver, but the touchdown went to Justin Watson.

49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: Bills -6.5 (-105)

I wrote this same blurb in my NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Predictions. After missing last week’s game in Green Bay, Brock Purdy (right shoulder) should return tonight despite his questionable tag. All the key position players – Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle – are all relatively healthy as well.

That said, not all is positive on the injury front for San Francisco. Leading pass rusher Nick Bosa is out with a hip/oblique injury. Left tackle Trent Williams is also ruled out due to an ankle injury. Those are two significant pieces out for the Niners.

This is also a horrible situational spot for San Francisco, which was in Green Bay last week and is now on the East Coast to take on a Buffalo team that had the past two weeks off. The 49ers might cover, but I don’t see them winning outright tonight.49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay:

49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Allen has scored a rushing touchdown in each of his last two games. He now has five rushing touchdowns on the season. The 49ers have struggled against the run all season. They rank next-to-last in the NFL in rushes per touchdowns allowed at 18.06. San Francisco has allowed a touchdown on 25.4% of all drives, which ranks in the bottom-10 according to Warren Sharp Football.

Allen is always a threat to run one in with his legs and we’re getting plus odds on this prop.

49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay: George Kittle over 47.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Kittle has found the end zone in three straight games, so it’s tempting to add two anytime touchdowns to this SGP. That said, I think the safer bet is to back Kittle from a yardage standpoint. He caught all six of his targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. He also leads all tight ends in yards per route run (2.51).

The Bills have been stingy against opposing tight ends this season but the 49ers might not have a choice but to rely on Kittle in the passing game. Without Brandon Aiyuk (IR), they lack a true deep threat. Deebo Samuel wins around the line of scrimmage and Juan Jennings is a reliable third option in the passing game. Still, Kittle is matchup proof and should continue to see the volume needed to cash the over on his yardage total.

Same Game Parlay Odds: +542 (Fanduel Sportsbook)