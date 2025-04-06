Dodgers vs. Phillies Prediction: Will L.A. continue its dominance?

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain in Philadelphia to face the Phillies at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Phillies win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Dodgers vs. Phillies betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (PHI)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 9-1 straight up this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 7-3 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-2 straight up this year. Philadelphia is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Phillies are 6-2 ATS this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Los Angeles Dodgers (-128) at 904 Philadelphia Phillies (+109); o/u 7.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, April 6, 2025

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Dodgers vs. Phillies Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Enrique Hernandez drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 3-1 win over the Phillies on Saturday. The super utility man went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Hernandez is hitting .115 with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, and an OPS of .573. Enrique Hernandez will have the platoon edge over Philadelphia lefty starter Cristopher Sanchez on Sunday, giving him some DFS value, provided he’s in the lineup again.

Philadelphia Phillies DFS Spin

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner recorded 25% of his team’s hits in their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the former Dodger went 1 for 4 with a single and a stolen base. Turner is hitting .300 with 1 RBI, 3 stolen bases, and an OPS of .741 this year. Trea Turner hit .324 with a .911 OPS in home games last season, making him an appealing option in DFS on Sunday.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 71-45 straight up after a win since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 105-64 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

Philadelphia is 17-18 straight up as an underdog since the start of last season.

The under is 6-2 in Philadelphia’s games this season.

Dodgers vs. Phillies Betting Prediction

I like the Dodgers here. Several numbers make the case for Los Angeles winning outright as money-line road favorites. L.A. is 43-26 straight up as a road favorite and 96-53 straight up when playing on no rest since the start of last season. What’s more, the Dodgers are 81-53 straight up in National League games and 84-47 straight up in non-division games since the inception of last year’s campaign. I like Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers to win this game outright in Philadelphia on Sunday. The pick is Los Angeles -128 on the money line over Philadelphia at Bovada.lv.

Dodgers vs. Phillies MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -128