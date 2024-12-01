NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Predictions: Bucs, Bills & Broncos

Will the Bucs survive a divisional road matchup with the Panthers? Can the Bills take advantage of the banged-up 49ers? Will the Broncos continue their hot play with a victory Monday night in Cleveland? Read on for our NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Predictions.

NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Recap

My Week 12 Survivor Pool recommendations were the Chiefs over the Panthers, the Bucs over the Giants and the Packers over the 49ers. While the Chiefs made things unbearable versus the Panthers, Kansas City did kick a last-second, game-winning field goal to emerge victorious in Charlotte. Fortunately, the other two games were laughers, as Tampa Bay hammered the Giants and the Packers cruised against the banged-up Niners.

Let’s see if we can’t go 3-0 again this week.

NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Pick: Tampa Bay Bucs, 4:05 p.m. ET

I know better than to list a divisional game among these survivor pool picks, but I’m working with a short slate since four games have already been played. With the Falcons dropping back-to-back games, the Bucs are back in the mix to win the NFC South. In fact, if the Chargers beat the Falcons in the early slate, the Bucs could be tied with Atlanta with a win in Carolina. The Falcons would still hold the tie breaker after beating the Bucs twice, but Tampa Bay would have to feel great heading down the stretch.

Granted, the Panthers have played better of late. After upsetting the Saints and Giants (in Germany), they nearly did the unthinkable last Sunday as an 11-point underdog versus the Chiefs. Bryce Young and Co. rallied in the fourth quarter to tie the game, but the Chiefs won on a last-second field goal.

That said, this is still a 3-8 Carolina squad taking on a Tampa team that has won eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Bucs should be fine.

NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Pick: Buffalo Bills, 8:@0 p.m. ET

I’m fading San Francisco in consecutive weeks. After missing last week’s game in Green Bay, Brock Purdy (right shoulder) should return tonight despite his questionable tag. All the key position players – Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle – are all relatively healthy as well.

That said, not all is positive on the injury front for San Francisco. Leading pass rusher Nick Bosa is out with a hip/oblique injury. Left tackle Trent Williams is also ruled out due to an ankle injury. Those are two significant pieces out for the Niners.

This is also a horrible situational spot for San Francisco, which was in Green Bay last week and is now on the East Coast to take on a Buffalo team that had the past two weeks off. The 49ers might cover, but I don’t see them winning outright tonight.

NFL Week 13 Survivor Pool Pick: Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)

The Browns are coming off an impressive upset of the Steelers on Thursday Night Football but they’ve only one once on the road this season. That win came all the way back in Week 2 against the Jaguars. Since that victory, Cleveland is 0-4 away from the Dog Pound.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are playing some of its best football of the season. They’ve won four out of their last six games and were a blocked, last-second field goal away from beating the Chiefs. With the way rookie QB Bo Nix has played over the past month-and-a-half, I feel good about backing Denver on MNF.