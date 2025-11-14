Warriors vs. Spurs Pick: Can the Spurs avenge Wednesday’s loss?

Last Updated on November 13, 2025 11:58 pm by Alex Becker

SAN ANTONIO — Golden State visits a young San Antonio team that’s been surprisingly stingy on defense this year. Our Warriors vs. Spurs prediction weighs whether Golden State’s pace-and-space shot profile holds up over four quarters.

Warriors vs. Spurs Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Warriors +115 / Spurs -135

Warriors +115 / Spurs -135 Spread: Warriors +2.5 (-110) / Spurs -2.5 (-110)

Warriors +2.5 (-110) / Spurs -2.5 (-110) Total: 234.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

234.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 9:30 p.m. ET /8:30 p.m. CT

9:30 p.m. ET /8:30 p.m. CT Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX TV: Prime Video

Warriors vs. Spurs Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Golden State is 17th in pace and 22nd in offensive efficiency this year. San Antonio is 20th in pace and 6th in offensive efficiency this season.

Golden State is 17th in pace and 22nd in offensive efficiency this year. San Antonio is 20th in pace and 6th in offensive efficiency this season. On-Ball Creation: Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski drive the Warriors’ pick-and-roll and split-action offense, while the Spurs rely heavily on Victor Wembanyama’s isolation and pick-and-pop gravity in addition to De’Aaron Fox’s steady ball-handling to limit turnovers.

Steph Curry and Brandin Podziemski drive the Warriors’ pick-and-roll and split-action offense, while the Spurs rely heavily on Victor Wembanyama’s isolation and pick-and-pop gravity in addition to De’Aaron Fox’s steady ball-handling to limit turnovers. Interior & Glass: Golden State’s small-ball lineups can leave them susceptible to allowing offensive rebounds. San Antonio’s length can disrupt drives but may also give up second-chance looks. Victor Wembanyama’s rim protection is elite, but San Antonio can lose weakside rebounding battles while playing defense.

Golden State’s small-ball lineups can leave them susceptible to allowing offensive rebounds. San Antonio’s length can disrupt drives but may also give up second-chance looks. Victor Wembanyama’s rim protection is elite, but San Antonio can lose weakside rebounding battles while playing defense. Injury/Status: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga is questionable. De’Anthony Melton is out. Spurs: Dylan Harper is out.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Golden State beat San Antonio on Wednesday night, 125-120. The Warriors will look to make it 2 in a row over the Spurs as they try to stay competitive in Group C of the NBA Cup. San Antonio looks to avenge Wednesday’s loss and go to 2-0 in NBA Cup play this season.

Totals note: Both teams have been known to push tempo, and Golden State’s three-point volume creates wide scoring variance. A drop toward 231 would signal sharp under interest; any steam toward 236+ could suggest confidence in both teams’ pace and ability to score in transition.

Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Spurs -2.5 (-110). Our Warriors vs. Spurs prediction leans on San Antonio’s length advantage, their superior offensive efficiency, and the fact that they’ll be playing Friday’s game at home, where they are 5-1 SU and 3-2-1 ATS this season.

