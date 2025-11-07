Warriors vs. Nuggets Pick: Can Denver win by 10+ points?

Last Updated on November 6, 2025 9:12 pm by Alex Becker

DENVER — Golden State visits Denver in a measuring-stick game as the Nuggets’ interior presence clashes with the Warriors’ motion-heavy perimeter attack. Our Warriors vs. Nuggets prediction weighs whether Denver’s half-court efficiency holds up over four quarters.

For a quick refresher on beating the closer—how steam, key numbers, and juice shifts influence price—see our Closing Line Value primer · How To Shop Betting Lines.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

💸 Compare Live Warriors vs Nuggets Odds

Warriors vs. Nuggets Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Golden State +320 ML / Denver -425 ML

Golden State +320 ML / Denver -425 ML Spread: Golden State +9.5 (-110) / Denver -9.5 (-110)

Golden State +9.5 (-110) / Denver -9.5 (-110) Total: 229.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

229.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Start Time: 8:00 PM MT / 10:00 PM ET

8:00 PM MT / 10:00 PM ET Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Ball Arena, Denver, CO TV: Prime Video

Warriors vs. Nuggets Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Golden State likes to push the pace, relocate shooters, and generate off-ball three-point attempts. Denver slows games into Nikola Jokic-centric half-court possessions, frequently generating elite shot quality at the rim, in the mid-range, and beyond the arc.

Golden State likes to push the pace, relocate shooters, and generate off-ball three-point attempts. Denver slows games into Nikola Jokic-centric half-court possessions, frequently generating elite shot quality at the rim, in the mid-range, and beyond the arc. On-Ball Creation: With Stephen Curry out, Golden State will likely look to Jimmy Butler (if available), Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski to create shots; Denver answers with Nikola Jokic–Jamal Murray two-man actions that often create high quality looks.

With Stephen Curry out, Golden State will likely look to Jimmy Butler (if available), Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski to create shots; Denver answers with Nikola Jokic–Jamal Murray two-man actions that often create high quality looks. Interior & Glass: Warriors (17th in rebound rate) must scramble to contain Denver’s size and minimize second-chance shot opportunities. Nuggets maintain a defensive rebounding advantage (1st in defensive rebounds per game) and possess top-tier rim efficiency as they are 3rd in points in the paint per game this year.

Warriors (17th in rebound rate) must scramble to contain Denver’s size and minimize second-chance shot opportunities. Nuggets maintain a defensive rebounding advantage (1st in defensive rebounds per game) and possess top-tier rim efficiency as they are 3rd in points in the paint per game this year. Injury/Status: Warriors: Stephen Curry and De’Anthony Melton are out. Jimmy Butler is questionable. Draymond Green is probable. Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji is probable and everyone else should be good to go.

Betting Trends and Market Notes

Golden State is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Golden State is 29-32-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Denver is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Denver is 35-29-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of last season.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Denver needs this win as they are 0-1 in NBA Cup group play this year. Golden State will try to scratch out a win without their superstar Stephen Curry on Friday.

Totals note: Warriors’ pace plus Denver’s half-court precision creates dual volatility—if Denver controls tempo, the under becomes viable; if teams are hot from three-point range early, the over may become the sharper play.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Denver -9.5 (-110). Our Warriors vs. Nuggets prediction leans on Denver’s interior size, half-court execution, and talent advantage with Stephen Curry out of the lineup for Golden State.

💰 Find The Best NBA Prices Before You Bet

NBA Betting: Odds, Trends & Strategy

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly and set limits. If betting stops being fun or feels out of control, seek help immediately. Read our full policy at Responsible Gaming, and visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for confidential resources, including live chat and helpline support.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links on this page are affiliate links. If you click and make a purchase or deposit, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our recommendations are editorially independent and based on analysis. For more information, please review our full policy: Affiliate Disclosure.