Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Pick: Can Houston win big at home?

HOUSTON — Portland’s scrappy young roster heads into the Toyota Center to face a Rockets team that has surged behind a top-10 defense and some upgraded half-court shot creation. Our Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction weighs whether Houston’s offensive efficiency edge holds up over four quarters.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Odds: ML, Spread, Total

Moneyline: Trail Blazers +240 / Rockets -290

Trail Blazers +240 / Rockets -290 Spread: Trail Blazers +8.5 (-115) / Rockets -8.5 (-105)

Trail Blazers +8.5 (-115) / Rockets -8.5 (-105) Total: 235.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

235.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT

8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Matchup Breakdown

Pace & Shot Profile: Portland plays fast and looks for high-efficiency shot attempts. Houston plays slower, but thrives on corner threes, rim attacks, and a strong free-throw rate.

Portland plays fast and looks for high-efficiency shot attempts. Houston plays slower, but thrives on corner threes, rim attacks, and a strong free-throw rate. On-Ball Creation: Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija shoulder most of Portland’s shot creation, though the team’s efficiency can swing wildly. Houston leans on Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengün for isolation shot opportunities and high-efficiency pick-and-roll interior looks.

Jrue Holiday and Deni Avdija shoulder most of Portland’s shot creation, though the team’s efficiency can swing wildly. Houston leans on Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Alperen Şengün for isolation shot opportunities and high-efficiency pick-and-roll interior looks. Interior & Glass: Portland (21st in defensive rebounding rate) struggles on the defensive glass, giving up second-chance opportunities at an above-average clip. The Rockets (7th in opponent points in the paint per game) enter with top-tier rim protection behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün’s improved interior defense.

Portland (21st in defensive rebounding rate) struggles on the defensive glass, giving up second-chance opportunities at an above-average clip. The Rockets (7th in opponent points in the paint per game) enter with top-tier rim protection behind Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Şengün’s improved interior defense. Injury/Status: Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, and Blake Wesley are out. Scoot Henderson missed Wednesday’s game and is questionable to play on Friday. Rockets: Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith are out.

Standings Stakes & Betting Angles

Portland is 1-0 in NBA Cup play this season, so a win would improve their chances of winning Group C. Houston is 0-1 in NBA Cup play this year, so a win would put them firmly in contention to advance out of the group.

Totals note: Portland’s fast pace could create variance, while Houston’s offensive rebounding and offensive efficiency can lead to more points. Movement toward 230 suggests sharp under interest; a climb toward 237 would reflect confidence in the Rockets’ scoring efficiency.

Trail Blazers vs. Rockets Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Trail Blazers +8.5 (-115). Our Trail Blazers vs. Rockets prediction leans on fading the public (68% of bets are on Houston), Portland’s 5-1 ATS record as an underdog, and the Blazers’ 6-3 ATS record against conference foes this season.

